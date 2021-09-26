Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly dress up as knights to film I’m A Celebrity promo





Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were spotted on horseback disguised as knights ahead of the long-awaited return of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now I’m a celebrity: drone footage of Gwrych Castle

I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here! fans won’t have to wait much longer until the series returns and if the recent photos of Ant and Dec are anything to see, they’re going to be in for a treat. The Geordie duo were spotted disguised as knights on horseback in Wales in a teaser for the hit TV show ITV. In a series of shots, the childhood friends can be seen in a field wearing rather alluring chainmail, helmets and red capes. However, in a hilarious contrast, Dec is seated on a majestic white steed while Ant is on a Shetland pony.















Picture: Click News & Media – Dean / SplashNews.com)





In the blink of an eye, Ant can be seen being helped on the miniature horse while Dec watches – every inch at the proud knight. The award-winning pair have confirmed they are now filming for the iconic ITV show as they return to Wales for the second time amid the pandemic. And in a long-awaited build-up, they have gone wild with fans after the dynamic duo shared a huge teaser before Im A Celebrity this year.















Picture: Click News & Media – Dean / SplashNews.com)





Beloved hosts stood in front of a sign indicating Mynyddislwyn, a district of Monmouthshire. Ant and Dec look rather puzzled in the teaser as they have confirmed that filming for the new series has started. Using their official Instagram account, they captioned the photo: Guess where we just went for a bit of the shoot. ” For the second year in a row, Gwrych Castle in Abergele will be home to the makeshift jungle, as strict travel restrictions remain in Australia.















Picture: Click News & Media – Dean / SplashNews.com)





While fans and contestants no doubt wanted the show to return, ITV bosses have been forced to turn around due to parts of Australia now being stranded again. As usual, there are a whole slew of names in the mix that are rumored to be on the reality show. Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, TV presenter Maya Jama, Eastenders actor Jake Wood and reality TV star Olivia Atwood have all reportedly been on the boss’s wishlist.















Picture: Click News & Media – Dean / SplashNews.com)





Another famous face that could be heading to Wales is Love Island’s Liberty Poole. Freedom stole the heart of the nation when it appeared on Love Island this year. However, things took a turn for the worse with her relationship with water engineer Jake Cornish and she ended up quitting the show. However, the bubbly Brummie “seems more likely than ever” to appear in this year’s I’m A Celeb according to Ladbrokes.

Read more





Read more





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ant-mcpartlin-declan-donnelly-dress-25071788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos