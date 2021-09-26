What would a truly circular fashion industry look like?





The first step? Reduce the vast volumes of new clothing produced every year, which is considered a shock 100 billion coins at the World level. The first part is to stop the culture of overconsumption, where we know from research that people buy a product, wear it once and don’t think they can wear it again, Caroline Rush, Managing Director of British Fashion Council (BFC), says. And this product often then goes in the trash; it doesn’t even go to recycling and therefore ends up in a landfill. So we absolutely have to change our behavior with regard to this. We also know that there is overproduction in the industry. Secondly, it is about extending the life of the clothes in circulation, both to ensure that customers keep them longer, but also to find them a second life afterwards. We have seen the growth of used and resale, but also rental, continues Rush. This is something that companies can really think of as part of their business model for the future. Finally, the report highlights how much improved sorting and recycling facilities are needed to ensure that textiles in the fashion industry can actually be reused, rather than ending up in landfills. We know innovation absolutely can be scaled [up], says Rush. In the UK we collect more post-consumer waste in terms of textiles [per capita], and so if we really had the infrastructure, we could play a very big role in closing that loop. While these are the three key action points highlighted by the BFC report, the journey towards circularity, of course, does not end there. At the design stage, for example, careful consideration needs to be given to all of the materials used to create a garment (from yarns to the dyeing or chemical treatments involved) and what happens to these in the end. of the life of a garment. For this reason, Firth does not believe that a fashion industry based on synthetics (polyester always constitutes 60 percent of fibers produced in the world) can never be truly circular. Plastic is something that does not break down; it’s not going away, she says, adding that even recycled plastic is a problem. The majority of recycled plastic fibers are recycled plastic bottles, so when you throw out the clothes they [still end up as] Pollution. On the human side too, there are issues that need to be resolved. Along any supply chain there are people, so you can’t take people out of the equation, Firth continues. The BFC report notes that there must be a just transition to a circular economy, to help those whose livelihoods might be affected by the changes, adding that there is also the possibility of creating more jobs. How quickly can we really switch to a circular fashion economy, given the scale of the stakes? Well, legislation and government incentives for brands would make a significant difference in accelerating change, but in reality everyone has a role to play. Were in a place where we all have to as citizens of this planet, whether in industry or consumers, play our part in the change or else we weren’t going to move fast enough, concludes Rush.

