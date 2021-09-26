Fashion
Duggar’s rebellious cousin Amy poses in a swimsuit as she continues to defy the strict family dress code amid a nasty feud
The family’s rebellious cousin AMY Duggar once again defied the strict dress code rules of her loved ones by posing in a swimsuit.
As the former reality TV star continues to feud with her extended Duggar family, she is focusing her attention more on time spent with her husband, Dillon King, and son, Daxton.
The trio are on vacation and have shared adorable videos and photos from their time at the beach, including the ones with Amy in a swimsuit.
Showing off her legs and shoulders goes against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggars’ strict family dress code, but she has defied those rules many times in the past.
The mother-of-one wore a green and white swimsuit with a low neckline and ruffled suspenders.
She hid her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses as she walked along the beach and hung out in the water with her son and husband.
My cute team, Amy captioned a family photo.
In another snap of her son pulling her into the water, she wrote that he was basically telling her. Come on mom!
Speaking about how much fun they were having on their trip, the Counting On alum shared their sunny day: beach day and shrimp tacos and dad fell asleep at 8pm.
She also showed a video of Daxton walking in the water, revealing how much he had grown, writing with: Big boy.
BABY ON THE WAY?
Earlier this week, Amy put an end to rumors she was pregnant after raising suspicion while wearing a loose maxi dress.
She shared a video of her and Dillon walking in a field with their 1 year old son.
After fans claimed it looked like Amy was hiding a ‘bump’ with her dress, she wrote, “I see how people could and would automatically think I’m pregnant because I grabbed the lower part of her. my dress
“But that’s just because my dress got stuck in my heels! But I’m not pregnant and we’re not actively trying.
“Pregnancy, then breastfeeding for almost 2 years and dizziness for 8 months, then all the covid stopped and stress for 3130 was A LOT.”
“And it’s good to admit it. Good thing God gave me thick skin. Those comments. Wow,” she finished.
Amy later admitted that she and Dillon were planning to have a second child.
Posing with a fertility test, Amy wrote on Instagram, “There is power in knowing your fertility health.
“… I will take this test and share my results very soon!” “
DRAMA DUGGAR
Amy has sought “calm” since news broke that her cousin Josh Duggar had been arrested for “possession of child pornography.”
Previously, Amy took to Instagram to share an emotional post about “abused children” after learning about her cousin’s legal issues.
She shared her desire to “rescue all abused children” and “take care of them”.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3732469/amy-duggar-rebel-swimsuit-strict-family-dress-code/
