The Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) hosted the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field (3-0, 2-0 CAA) for the teams’ second meeting in the first meeting in 2010, the Panthers won 38-16. The Panthers extended their winning streak against the Wildcats on Saturday, winning 77-7 and had some record-breaking performances in attack.

The Panthers slashed the Wildcats, setting up the more meters in school history and the most points in one game since 1926.

Jordan Addisons’ performance for 179 yards is the most yards by a receiver Pitt in a game since DJ Turner posted 15 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown last season against Virginia Tech.

Panthers offense scored 70 points for the first time since November 26, 2016 in a 76-61 victory over Syracuse.

Pitt’s super senior quarterback Kenny Pickett also stepped into the action by catapulting himself to No. 1 on the run down list by a quarterback from Pitt with his first quarter touchdown.

The energy before Saturday’s game at Heinz Field seemed to run out after last weekend 44-41 loss to West Michigan, but Homecoming weekend presented a fresh start for the Panthers.

Pitt wiped out the Wildcats by ridding Panther fans’ mouths of the taste of last weekend’s game.

In the last game, the result was not in our favor, junior linebacker Wendell davis noted. At some point, you have to move forward.

The Panthers ‘defense started off strong, recording a sack and a rush on the Wildcats’ first possession of the game. Senior Linebacker Phil campbell squeezed quarterback forcing sophomore New Hampshire quarterback Bret edwards in an intentional grounding call in the end zone. Officials said the foul occurred in the end zone, allowing the Panthers to lead 2-0 early.

In the Panthers’ first practice, Pickett picked up where he left off last week. The super senior connected with the second wide receiver Jordan addison for a gain of 47 yards. The gain looked like an exact cue from last week when Addison caught six passes for 124 yards. Pickett finished the race with his record touchdown run on 4th and on goal.

You could just see him there, Addison said of the familiarity between him and Pickett. You could see the chemistry that we both have.

The Panthers defense scored points in his second consecutive practice as a senior cornerback Demarri Mathis recovered Edwards’ pass and returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown, pushing the score to 14-0 for the Panthers.

But the Panthers showed they still clearly have issues in the kicking game, as Sauls missed two more points on his first two attempts.

After a three-and-out Wildcat, Pickett and the Panthers offense continued to dominate the field in under three minutes. Sophomore running back Israel Abikanda capped the player, scampering into the end zone at 15 yards. Sophomore Sam Scarton replaced Sauls in the kicking spot and converted the extra point for the first time today, making it 21-0 for the Panthers.

The Wildcats kicked again, and if anyone had blinked, they would have missed the Panthers touchdown. The Panthers scored in just over a minute of possession. Pickett threw a near-perfect ball into the corner of the end zone, shot by the senior wide receiver The Jacques-Louis shock for the note.

The Panthers’ defense was in cruise control, when UNH junior running back Carlos Washington Jr interrupted a 70-yard run to put the Wildcats’ offense inside the Panthers’ five-yard line forward. the second quarter.

Obviously, this race that we would like to find again, said Davis. We have done a good job not to be disturbed.

The Wildcats have been negative in total yardage for most of the quarter into long term. New Hampshire capitalized with their first and only points of the game when Edwards teamed up with a junior wide Sean coyne for the score from four yards, bringing the score to 28-7.

But the Panthers quickly responded with a touchdown from Pickett to Addison, the latter from 24 yards. The Panthers’ lead increased to 35-7.

It didn’t take long for Addison to find herself on the stats sheet.

On the next trip, he picked up a screen pass for the house. He broke tackles and reversed court, all the way to the end zone for 47 yards, and the Panthers increased their lead to 42-7.

This room looked like a high school play, Pickett said.

The Panthers defense forced another punt and Pickett came back on the field with offense late in the second half. Pickett added another touchdown before the end of the half, taking a 49-7 lead into the half.

To many’s surprise, Pickett was under cross to start the second half. He quickly uncorked a 46-yard bomb to find Addison for his third touchdown of the game. After the first practice of the second half, Picketts’ day was over and junior quarterback Nick Patti took over.

Pickett finished with 403 yards on 24-28 passes and six touchdowns.

The Panthers were on cruise control throughout the second half, with the first-year running back Rodney Hammond steal the show. Hammond rushed for three touchdowns in the second half, including his first as a Panther, and finished the day with over 100 rushing yards.

He’s strong, he’s physical, he’s going north to south, said head coach Pat Narduzzi. He’s just going to keep improving.

The Panthers’ defense was nearly perfect that day, keeping the Wildcats 0-12 on third downs and under 200 yards overall, as well as forcing two takeaways.

The ACC Panthers’ opener against the Yellow Jackets kicks off next Saturday at noon.