Serena Williams turns 40: Tennis stars’ biggest fashion moments, from center court to red carpet





Not only is she the reigning queen of the tennis world, with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Serena Williams is also a fashion tour de force. Known for her fabulous and fearless style, she was the first black female athlete to appear on the cover of Vogue and founded her own clothing brand, Serena, in 2018. The trailblazer, who celebrates his 40th birthday on September 26, has served us some incredible fashion moments throughout his career, on and off the pitch. Center short style < style="display:block;padding-top:66.2681%"/> (Alay / PA) Always pushing the envelope of sportswear, Williams has worn many edgy outfits throughout his career, some of them more well received than others. When she donned a black catsuit for Roland Garros in 2018, the garment was later banned by the president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, who said it had gone too far. < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> (Alay / PA) Later that year, Williams took to the US Open court in a pair of tennis dresses with tutu skirts, created by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. < style="display:block;padding-top:135.9151%"/> (Adam Davy / AP) (AP Archives) Even when forced to adhere to the strict all-white dress code at Wimbledon, the American manages to get creative with her ensembles, as she did with this sheer leopard print dress in 2015. royal wedding < style="display:block;padding-top:138.4419%"/> Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Ian West / PA) (AP Archives) Williams looked pretty in pink as she attended Meghan Markles’ wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 with her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, choosing a long-sleeved blush dress from Atelier Versace paired with cropped heels and a Philip Treacy’s hat. . Transforming into a second look for the reception at Frogmore House, Williams revealed on Twitter that she actually wore sneakers under her Valentino dress, which had a black bodice and a full skirt covered in flowers. Twinning with Olympia I’m a mom to Olympias, Williams says proudly in her Instagram bio, and she loves nothing more than pairing up with her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr, who has her own official account on the platform with 629,000 subscribers. Earlier this year, mom and mini-me were pictured on the tennis court in frothy princess dresses, Alexis Olympia with a pink racquet to match her outfit. When Williams wore a tutu to the US Open, Off-White also created a tiny version of the outfit for toddler Alexis. with Gala < style="display:block;padding-top:128.7614%"/> (Aurore Marechal / PA) (AP Archives) A regular at the Met Gala, Williams always impresses with her choices on the red carpet. In 2017, while she was pregnant, she looked resplendent in an emerald green Versace dress. < style="display:block;padding-top:147.5104%"/> (Jennifer Graylock / AP) (AP Archives) Teaming up with Versace again in 2019, she wore a neon yellow dress with pink floral embellishments, lifting the hem to reveal Nike sneakers underneath. For this year’s American themed gala, Williams changed it up and went with a lace catsuit and an amazing feathered cape designed by Guccis Alessandro Michele.

