A British menswear designer with Jamaican roots





Name: Bianca Saunders Age: 28 Hometown: London Currently lives: In his family’s home in South London, with his parents and four of his six siblings. Claim to fame: Mrs. Saunders is a thriving British menswear designer who has collaborated with Gucci on a short film and this year won the French Andam Fashion Award. Her eponymous label has won acclaim for loose shirts and gathered dress pants inspired by her Jamaican heritage. Her clothes have a borderline girlish feel, said Ms Saunders, who she hopes makes men look sexy because I feel like it is a bit lacking in fashion these days. Big cut: His fascination with fashion began at a young age. When she was 8, she hosted sleepovers where she and her friends made handbags with pillow cases. As an 18 year old student at Kingston University in London, she bought a ticket to the British Fashion Awards and made her own runway-ready dress for the event. At 24, a few months after graduating from Royal College of the Arts in 2017, she created the Bianca Saunders label.

Why do men wear? When it comes to women’s clothing, I’ve always felt so engrossed in beautiful images that I wish I had designed, she said. Menswear, on the other hand, found it easier to find my own aesthetic and extend it beyond making work clothes.

Latest project: In July, Ms. Saunders won the Andam Grand Prix; past recipients have included Martin Margiela and Christophe Lemaire. Although the prize includes a purse of 300,000 euros, she described the mentorship of Cdric Charbit, the managing director of Balenciaga, as literally invaluable. Next thing: A capsule collection with Farah, the British heritage brand, was announced this month. It’s all about quality and creating a feeling that will make a younger man feel mature and an older man to look younger, but appropriate, she said. Gender lines: Although her brand is technically aimed at men, Ms. Saunders wants consumers to view her collections as unisex. In fact, Ms. Saunders works in the moonlight as her labels adapt to the model on occasion. I am quite tall and my arms are quite long, she said. So I try on jackets and sometimes pants because I have to know how someone is going to feel in them.

