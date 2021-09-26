Stuck at the Fall Fashion Departure Gate

Following a primitive instinct, I find myself staring at the stark pastels and whites in my closet and drawers and think it’s time to move on. It’s an immediate response to the word fall.

Suddenly I am inundated with my own images of heather and moss, burnt oranges and purples. Everything hits a crescendo when the magazine ads start and the New York Times delivers its Style section with the Sunday Newspaper.

So, one recent afternoon, I sat down with a stack of publications in my lap, dreaming of finding myself on these glossy pages. This person is a confident woman with a reasonable sense of daring when it comes to clothing. black and beige clothing, like most security-seeking women, but the occasional purples and cranberries are known to squeeze in. Ditto for some rich grays.

I’m way past the age of innocence, so the sweet, baby girl styles that appear every few drops are for me. I’m not the type to go for extremes either, my height of just five feet two inches drowned in capes and elaborate bias-draped silhouettes. more.

Let me start with nudity. I hoped it was finally over. I thought women would be quietly covered up in their bellies and other places again. Not so.

Many of the highest seams were actually low cut and bolder cuts than ever before. Especially in high-end magazines, the fashion seemed to apply exclusively to women who did their aerobics daily and subsisted on lettuce leaves.

Here’s what topped the charts on the style pages I read:

A woman wearing something that looked like a mutilated bear like an open jacket, with nothing underneath. Perfect for a supermarket run or a zoning meeting.

Two women dressed in leather and sequins, one with a feather boa around her neck. Just enough for the freshman game on Tommy the Turnip.

Models dressed in so many layers of clothing, including blouses, vests, vests, jackets and skirts highlighted by leggings, that it was impossible to discern what was going on, at the clothing level. It was a look that would surely work well on a book club Zoom reunion.

A little disheartened, but still waiting for inspiration, I browsed through pages of stiletto heels, odd women in top hats, and a set that included a purple swimsuit with a plunging neckline accented with a jacket. chartreuse with metallic studs, a belt with what looked like bullets lining it, all paired with a ruffled yellow skirt and red leather boots.

Let me note that in my long and presumably fashion-challenged life, I’ve never worn anything like these new fall looks that work with your life, as one magazine promised. I also never managed to mix more than three elements in an outfit.

Scarves that are meant to bring the whole outfit together tend to suffocate me or make me look absurd. Any plunging cleavage makes me embarrassed at best, horribly uncomfortable at worst. And I don’t wear any kind of fur.

So here I am again, on this road paved with good intentions to find myself stuck at the start of the sewing. Autumn is here. The call of fashion sirens is here.

I plan to spend a day this week browsing the hallway closet where I put my own fall wardrobe, as it is. that go with them. If I’m lucky, I won’t find moth holes in my stored sweaters. And I can slip on my second-hand dress, a basic black that doesn’t dip or has peek-a-boo cutouts on the sides. And Illkeep is waiting for the salvation of the fashion madness somewhere down the line.

Fortunately, I am a patient woman.

Sally Friedman is a freelance writer. Contact her at [email protected]