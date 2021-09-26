Fashion
There’s no better transitional buy than a versatile mock neck cashmere sweater mini dress for $ 99.
Screening Report: Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress is everything you could hope for in a dress. It’s breathable, yet luxurious, and you can’t beat the price.
Many of us have been wearing comfortable clothes for almost two years, with just the occasional switch to a cute top for Zoom meetings. But now that it seems like at least some time in the workplace might be needed, we need more of the ever-in-demand, warm and comfortable staple that can also pass for professional. Fortunately for us, the Mongolian cashmere textured sweater dress de Quince isn’t only perfect, but it’s currently priced at half what you would normally pay elsewhere.
Traditionally $ 195 you can get this luxuriously soft ultra-versatile sweater dress for under $ 100. It is made from 100% cashmere, but not just any cashmere. This is a rare Grade A Mongolian cashmere with extra long fiber length sourced from Hircus goats found in Inner Mongolia. The thickness is 15.1 microns of very high quality, but although the fabric is substantial, it drapes the whole body like silk.
The relaxed fit of this sweater dress is slightly oversized, so it’s possible to go down one size if you like a more fitted silhouette. The rest of the details of this sweater dress ensure that it will always fit comfortably. The shoulder seams are dropped and the stand-up collar is not tight at all, but it will keep your neck perfectly warm. The topstitching all over the dress is a very nice stretch fisherman’s rib.
Since it is a mini, the dress is pretty and short. But it’s not a micro-mini, so I don’t have to constantly pull it down, which I hate. But it’s short enough to be stylish and not look like a big shapeless bag. The small size is 35.5 inches long, for reference.
I actually wouldn’t mind having an ankle length dress like this. But I think adding a pair of leggings or a chunky wool hose to this one will help me get through even the coldest days.
What all of that adds up to is the kind of versatility that can be dressed up or down, and the kind of comfort that could take you the full distance of a really long day of travel. You can even sleep in it and get to work if you have one of those never-ending trips that include multiple transport changes. The final verdict is: well worth the price.
