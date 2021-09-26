The rich colors of Aso-Oke – Guardian Life – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Cotton is a major cash crop which has considerable social and economic importance to Nigeria and other countries around the world.

Among the Yoruba (one of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria) cotton is processed by hand to make yarn which, along with other types of fabrics, is used to make Aso-Oke. Cloth weaving is said to have been introduced to Yorubaland in the 15th century.

From there it spread to many Yoruba towns like Iseyin, Oyo and Ibadan. However, one school claims that it was from Iseyin that it spread. For the Yoruba people, cotton is an important raw material.

The most important is Aso-Oke, a prestigious hand-woven fabric created by the Yoruba people of West Africa.

Aso oke means top of garment in English, denoting a garment of high rank. Typically woven by both men and women, the fabric is used to make men’s dresses, called agbada and hats, called fila, as well as women’s wrappers, called Iro, and a tie known as Gele.

Aso-Oke is more than just fabric, Aso-Oke is one of the cultural vehicles through which tangible aspects of Yoruba sartorial tradition can be experienced. Over the years, it has successfully established itself as a special occasion cloth of the Yoruba people.

Its weavers are renowned artisans who weave intricate colors to meet Nigerian fashion tastes. Women mainly devote themselves to the production of woven fabrics such as Aso-Oke in order to meet their domestic needs.

It also gives them the opportunity to do other household chores and gives them the opportunity to teach their daughters to weave.

The way of making the fabric has remained the same for centuries. However, in order to eliminate the weight and thickness of Aso-oke, and make it more accessible for casual wear, new techniques and production methods have been explored.

Festivals, coronations and weddings are not complete without Aso-oke. The aesthetic of the Yoruba ”Owambes cannot be complete without it.

Aso-oke can also be referred to as Ebi, which means friends or family. When many people wear similar colors, they are called Aso-ebi to symbolize solidarity or unity for an event.

Men wear the full Aso-oke, that is, the Shokoto (loose pants), the agbada (a large dress worn over the Buba), the Fila (a soft beanie) and the Buba (a top. / loose shirt).

On the other hand, the complete outfit for women is Gele (a tie), Pele (a shawl that is worn around the waist or over the shoulder), Iborun (a scarf), Iro (a large cape tied like a scarf – around the skirt) and a Buba.

Its main meaning is the colorful beauty that it adds to ceremonies through the different unified colors worn by friends and family members at a particular event.

Aso-oke fabrics come in three main types: Etu, Sanyan and Arari. Etu means guinea fowl – an indigo and dyed deep blue that often comes with tiny light blue stripes and would take on the color of a guinea fowl.

Sanyan is a pale brown and beige woven silk that is obtained from the cocoons of the Anaphe moth. It is often used for funerals and weddings. The arari is deep red and is woven from waste magenta silk.

Over time, Aso oke has been modified to come in different designs and colors and is not limited to the above types of Aso-oke. You can even customize your design and color to your liking. Today it is a remarkable work of art and a treat for collectors.