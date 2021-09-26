Did you miss New York Fashion Week? – News from Lima





Fashion Week is coming to an end in New York, but there is still a lot to say and see. It was the first time style enthusiasts from all over had descended on the Big Apple for most in-person shows since COVID-19 took hold of the world in the spring of 2020. To safely remove it, proof of vaccination was required to participate in most events and treading abilities were even tighter than usual in some cases. While this New York Fashion Week looked more like pre-pandemic times, not everyone was quite ready to check out the styles for the coming spring and summer in person. Many designers have come up with ways to follow online, and these shows are still available with the virtual ones. For a full rundown of the shows and behind-the-scenes extras, head to NYFW.com and create a free account. You will have access to the top views wherever you are. Here’s a look at the top five trends for Spring / Summer 2022: Go green Many collections have nods to nature in bursts of green. Some were in basil, a soft, leafy shade that was included in Pantone’s Classic Color Report for early 2022. Fun bangs Long flowing bangs add movement to clothes going up and down the catwalk, cutting skirts, dresses and sweaters. In some cases, the bangs even covered clothing from head to toe. Blast from the past Some designers shared looks that were time capsules from decades past. The floor-length maxi dresses were splashed with tie-dye and other swirling graphics reminiscent of the ’60s and’ 70s. Cropped tops, drop-waisted bottoms and scarf-style halters delivered a dose of pop star deja vu. late 90s / early 2000s. Big and bold Silhouettes of dresses inflated with volume, which makes it easy to be the belle of the ball. The drama has spread to outerwear with oversized trench coats meant to make a statement. Tight knits Expect tight, tights and comfy knits to be a wardrobe staple next year. Casual outfits were designed for a casual afternoon outing (or for work from home), while shin-knit dresses could be dressed up for a special occasion. Online Highlights Have you ever wondered how a collection goes from concept to runway? Designer Sergio Hudson has teamed up with Pinterest to take fashion fans on this journey through photo sets on the social media platform. Meanwhile, Nicole Miller was among the brands that stuck to an all-digital version. The brand celebrated its 60th New York Fashion Week appearance with a short cinematic video using green screen technology to transport models to scenic settings. To see on nicolemiller.com. Don’t want to wait to buy what you see? Anne Klein presented a digital collection see now, buy now. Check out the show at piste360.cfda.com and buy what you see at anneklein.com. A model walks the runway for the Tory Burch Spring / Summer 2022 collection and the Mercer Street Block Party on September 12 in New York City. A model walks the runway for Tom Ford SS22 during NYFW: The Shows on September 12 in New York City. A model walks the runway for Jason Wu Collection during NYFW: The Shows on September 10 in New York City. A model walks the runway for the SP22 Michael Kors Collection runway show on September 10 in New York City. Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Brandon Maxwell during NYFW: The Shows on September 10 in New York City. Discover green, fringe and retro styles from your sofa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.limaohio.com/features/lifestyle/478062/missed-ny-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos