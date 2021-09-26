Vir Das calls on young designers to dress her impeccably for Emmys





Emmy-nominated actor-comedian Vir Das has taken to social media for a special request, and it’s understandably good. This not only shows his funny side once again, but also takes a slight attack on the other actors who end up not doing the same. So here’s what happened … We all know that there are many actors and actresses who wear high end designer tailor-made clothes just to wear them to an awards ceremony. Few people dare to give newbie fashion designers a chance and prefer to stick with popular names. Even when some actors or actresses ask a novice designer to make their dresses, it is to the peanut rhythm. Most of these transactions are based on a barter system where the designer doesn’t get paid but has their name displayed all over the news when the celebrity wearing the outfit tells the media what outfit she’s wearing. Photos are splashed all over the place and the celebrity talks about the creator but ultimately doesn’t pay him too much money. Now that Das has to go to the Emmys, he wants to look presentable in a way that he sports an Indo-Western look. And he wants it to be done by a new designer or students who are in their later years to pass the styling course, etc. him drawings and their past work on a specified email id. He and his team will not only select one of these young talents to design his outfit for the Emmys, he’ll pay them for the outfit as well, and once the event is over, he and the designer will go ahead and put the outfit on. held at auction. and donate the proceeds to charity. Here’s what Das wrote when revealing his noble gesture: New creators … listen. pic.twitter.com/w0eGbbPkIp – Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 26, 2021 Das was nominated for an Emmy for his Netflix stand-up comedy special, “Vir Das: For India”.

