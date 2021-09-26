Spring 22 will be the time of rebirth and renewal





Two years can go by like this. It’s really taking time for the things that matter. It’s cherishing every moment that you have. As Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi reflected on pandemic lessons at Milan Fashion Week, the brand last hosted a women’s presentation here in February 2020, just days before the city became one of the first hotspots for the coronavirus, the creator also envisioned Spring 22, a season she says will bring rebirth and renewal. More New Shoes With that in mind, Jimmy Choos’ nature-themed outing featured bold and colorful styles displayed above tranquil pools of water. I remember sitting in my kitchen in the [English] countryside, when we were still fresh in the [pandemic] moment and I saw my garden having this orchestra of colors and flowers and different movements going in and out, she recalled. It was never boring and it was so powerful. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or shining as it happens. That kind of energy is powerful and it set the backdrop for what I wanted to do. Inside the Spring 22 Jimmy Choo presentation. – Credit: courtesy image Courtesy Image Rebirth is also a fitting theme for Chois’s updates to some of Jimmy Choo’s biggest hits. I have some of these beloved styles, and I injected color and playfulness into the finish and details, she said, pointing to the consumers’ favorite Lance sandal. Lance received a squarer, more chiseled toe in conjunction with the straps, but the sexy side is still there. I like this. The biker boot has also joined the ranks of iconic Choo styles, and for spring, the brand is making it for the first time with biodegradable rubber as sustainability initiatives ramp up across the country. Other highlights of the collection include the Sayta sandal, featuring thick leather and metal D-studs, which is updated with a floral-print silk scarf. (The pattern spans the casing and micro clutches.) The story continues A Jimmy Choo Spring 22 cage pump – Photo courtesy of Jimmy Choo Courtesy of Jimmy Choo Click on the gallery to see the highlights of the Jimmy Choo Spring 22 collection. The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

