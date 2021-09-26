High and Clear: The Art of Dressing Politically | Fashion

Fashion
High and Clear: The Art of Dressing Politically
VSow on this year’s delightfully absurd Met Gala show gathered around the pointy image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a beautifully traditional white gown, the kind of thing a Deep South debutante might wear, with Tax the Rich in a vast red scribble over there. Was the Aurora James dress provocative or performative, just a radical and easy cosplay? Critics from across the political spectrum turned into a foam of outrage: it was hypocrisy even to attend the $ 35,000 per ticket event; AOC would take his cake, eat it, then tell the cake it was problematic.
At a certain level, work done: everyone was talking about it. The medium is the message, as she wrote on Instagram afterwards. AOC wasn’t the only one with a message for scrollers and nighttime onlookers: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloneys’ suffragette-inspired dress was embroidered with equal rights for women; Serial slogan Cara Delevingne wore a Peg the Patriarchy bulletproof vest designed by Diors Maria Grazia Chiuri, and if you don’t roll your eyes reading this, you’re a nicer person than I am.
None of this is in itself surprising: political fashion is as old as politics. Women leaders and protesters since ancient times dressed in masculine clothing and the 18th and 19th centuries sported scarves, sans-culottes and rosettes. The 20th century saw the colors of the suffragettes and the civil rights movement shift from the deliberate respectability of Sunday Best to the leather jackets, sunglasses and berets of the Black Panthers. Punk has adopted slogans and post-punk has made them explicitly political: Katherine Hamnett wore her t-shirt 58% doesn’t want Pershing to meet Mrs Thatcher in 1984 to protest against American missiles in Europe (she leaned down and read it and let out a cry like a chicken, she recalls). Hamnett, Westwood, and the activists at ACT UP Aids have inspired and dressed a generation, though most of us have stuck to the CND and Frankie Says Relax symbols. The 90s brought raver protest smileys; the 00s made us discover silicone slogan bracelets, among other modes that we very much like to forget.
But there is a decent argument that the chaos and upheavals of the past decade, the sense of disenfranchisement and hopelessness in the face of politics, have overloaded statements dressing up across the ideological spectrum. Debate seems impossible, so we let our clothes do the talking. We had Maga caps and pink hats, yellow vests and Katherine Hamnett urging us to cancel Brexit. Her black (the initiative of the Golden Globes #MeToo 2018 or the anti-fascist protest clothes of the black bloc) and white (the Working Group of Women Democrats to the State of the Union 2019). Its binary: Melanias I Really Dont Care. Do you? replica Jill Bidens Love parka and jacket.
Some political fashions seem extremely powerful: NBA players wearing I cant breathe T-shirts in 2014 to protest the murder of Eric Garner; Stormzy on the Pyramid Stage in Glastonbury in a Banksy Union Jack waistcoat. Some are becoming so ubiquitous that they are washed out: when Burberry displays a pride rainbow collection as it did in 2018, its progress, of course, but it is no longer a protest.
Much of it inspires an exasperated sigh. Natalie Portman wore a dress embroidered with the names of little-known female directors while her own production company only employed one. Cara Delevingnes Peg the Patriarchal Dress did not credit the sex educator and artist Luna Matatas which protected the phrase in 2015. And we endured the gruesome spectacle of Nick Clegg in a This is What a Feminist Looks Like t-shirt.
This stuff is most likely to be accused of slacktivism: it can seem didactic and needlessly moralistic. A T-shirt with a slogan that says climate change is real always contributes to the environmental catastrophe of fast fashion: surely it’s more radical not to buy anything at all. Others may feel disconcertingly sincere; a literal heart on the sleeve.
It can also create a difficult cohabitation between fashion and statement, because we want to look good, even when we are in politics. I bought a Merci Simone t-shirt thanking Simone Veil for her work on legalizing abortion in France, because I’m really grateful, but also because it had a round neck and a cute font.
But you don’t need to dress in a bag to make a political statement: this ideal place where activism and fashion draw inspiration can be electric. The spectacle is often more powerful than Billy Porter says, splendid in her tuxedo ball gown at the 2019 Oscars, spiritual successor to Marlene Dietrich who arrived in Paris in pants in 1933, with this same elegant challenge. I felt alive. I felt free. And open and radiant. And beautiful! Porter said. What could be more radical than that?
