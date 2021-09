Paris Fashion Week 2021: How to watch the Spring-Summer 2022 catwalks

Lea Dolan, CNN From September 27 to October 5, the streets of Paris will once again come alive with models, designers and publishers as fashion week prepares to invade the capital. There are over 100 brands on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule – and while only about a third of designers plan in-person shows, the event is already in stark contrast to last season’s. fully digital program. Historic houses such as Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Balenciaga will return to physical catwalks, while auspicious emerging designers like the South African brand Thebe Magugu and the French house Marine Serre will remain digital. Of the in-person shows scheduled, the first glimpses already promise a spectacle. L’Oral will organize its fourth parade after a year of hiatus. After having already presented along the Champs-Lyses and on a personalized floating footbridge floating on the Seine, L’Oral will this year occupy the picturesque square, the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, facing the Eiffel Tower. Likewise, Balmain is designing its second music festival, to be held at La Seine Musicale, a historic venue located on an island in the middle of the city’s main river. “It only takes a series of notes to trigger an avalanche of thoughts, inspirations and memories. Olivier Rousteing, the label’s creative director, said in a press release. “That’s why it’s impossible for me to imagine a creative moment or an inspiration without thinking about its accompanying music.” Rick Owens, who once filled room spaces with dry ice and flaming pyres, and even sent human backpacks to the track before, is sure to make an explosive return to the podiums this season. Owens’ last physical show in Paris was in March of last year, just ten days before the city entered its first lockdown. Watch all digital presentations via the streaming links shown below. Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Day 9 The-CNN-Wire

