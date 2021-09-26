Berlin Marathon 2021 results – Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase win Berlin Marathon

On a hot sunny day in Berlin, Germany, the first major event of a busy fall marathon season produced a series of firsts: For Gotytom Gebreslase, her first marathon was a victory, the Ethiopian of 26 years gaining victory in the women’s race in 2:20:09.

For Guye Adola, the men’s race brought his first marathon victory, with the 30-year-old Ethiopian having best survived a grueling war of attrition to win the race. 2:05:45.

→ Sign up for Runner’s World + to keep up with all the latest pro racing news ??

And for the great long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele, who was returning to racing after an 18-month absence, he finished third in 2:06:47 – a solid but not exceptional first leg of an ambitious one-two fall marathon for the 39-year-old Ethiopian. . He also plans to compete in the New York City Marathon on November 7.

The men’s race world record attempt has collapsed; Adola’s time of 2:05:45 was the slowest victory time in Berlin since 2009, and the brand isn’t even among the top 60 times in the history of the event.

Full race results

It was partly because of the weather; the sun rose throughout the race and temperatures rose from 16 ° C / 60 ° F to 21 ° C / 69 ° F. But the main reason was a split in the first half that bordered on insanity: 60:48. Never before has the first half of a marathon been so fast. When four athletes crossed the halfway point behind the pacemakers, it was clear that the final kilometers would bring something truly historic or something macabre for runners at this pace. In the end, it was the latter.

The halfway goal was 61:00, which is exactly what Bekele hit. The three-time Olympic champion slowed the pace to 18km as all three pacemakers defied their instructions and pushed things even faster up front. They shared 18 seconds faster than Kipchoge ran when he set the current world record of 2:01:39 in the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

By this time, Adola and fellow Ethiopian Tesfaye Lencho, along with Kenyans Abraham Kipyatich and Philemon Kacheran, were all cautious, but their bravery quickly began to look like recklessness. The 10k splits told the story of the death walk that the race became: 28:47, 28:50, 30:11, 31:20.

Despite all the advancements in super shoes and hydrogel technology lately, some of the best in the world were on their feet drunk for the last few miles that felt like a throwback to a bygone era.

Kenenisa Bekele was third in 2:06:47. Andreas Gora / photo alliance via Getty Images

Bekele was among them, the Ethiopian having nothing more to offer as the finish approached. “It wasn’t balanced,” he said of the pace. “Halfway very fast, the second half was much slower. It showed that everyone was dying.

Bekele had narrowed the gap to the leaders by 25km and with the world record still within reach at that point, he pushed his rivals to accompany him and step up the pace. With no response, he quickly began to back down, fighting only for victory.

At 30km Bekele appeared to be in control with only Adola and Kacheran by his side, but at 35km the second fastest marathoner of all time was sending out the distress signals.

As Bekele took her 35K energy drink, Adola opened up an advantage that continued to grow in the miles that followed, but then out of nowhere came Kenyan Bethwel Yegon, who had a previous record of just 2: 08:18 and who passed halfway 1:26 behind the leaders. Yegon first passed Bekele to second, then moved Adola back up, but the 28-year-old was never able to open up a lead once he came out on top. Adola fired back, taking a small lead as he neared 40K.

Adola was not accelerating at this point, just fading away a little less than everyone else, and his advantage increased as he ran under the Brandenburg Gate towards the finish.

“I didn’t think I would win,” Adola said at her post-race press conference. Adola ran 2:03:46 to finish second behind Kipchoge in the 2017 Berlin Marathon, an experience that proved invaluable on Sunday. “Four years ago I was number two and I thought I could win this race one day. Today I did.

Yegon had the biggest breakthrough of the day in second at 2:06:14, taking almost two minutes off his best time, Bekele third at 2:06:47. It wasn’t what Bekele wanted but he wasn’t too unhappy considering his build-up.

“My preparation was not going 100% well, especially after being affected by COVID eight months ago,” he said at his post-race press conference. “Sometimes I had a hard time. I did my best and to finish third I’m lucky.

Bekele still has big ambitions for the future and after the race he said he wanted not only to break the marathon world record but also to go even further. “Everyone’s talking for less than two hours, why not? ” he said. “Someday I’ll try this.”

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase crosses the finish line of the 2021 Berlin Marathon in 2:20:09. Andreas Gora / photo alliance via Getty Images

The women’s race was run in a contrasting style to that of the men, both in terms of pace and the coverage given to it. For those who watched on TV, it turned out to be maddening to follow. As was so often the case at the Berlin Marathon, host broadcasters showed few updates until the end of the men’s race, which is a shame as it produced an intriguing clash between Ethiopian Hiwot Gebrekidan and Gotytom Gebreslase, the latter shaping up to be the top level of the elite marathon with an imposing victory.

Gebrekidan and Gebreslase passed halfway in 69:19 with compatriot Helen Tola and Kenyan Fancy Chemutai, the quartet running among a horde of sub-elite men. Unlike the pace of the men’s race, Gebreslase’s 5km split times were relatively consistent for most of the race, somewhere between 4:15 pm and 4:34 pm until the 35km mark.

By this time, her relentless speed up front had shaken Gebrekidan’s presence, creating a 13-second advantage that rose to 31 seconds when she reached 40km in 2:12:34, the segment significantly longer. slow of 17:40 5K which she ran. get there by showing the heavy toll the conditions were taking in his first marathon.

But once she caught sight of the finish, Gebreslase increased her pace further, with the 26-year-old crossing the line in 2h20’09 “and hitting the air with pleasure, Gebrekidan second in 2h21’23” and Tola making he is an Ethiopian 1-2-3 with 2:23:05.

Gebreslase’s class has long been clear. Ten years ago she was the under-18 world champion over 3,000 meters and in July of that year she clocked a time of 67:52 for the half marathon, focusing mainly on road racing since 2017.

“This is my first marathon and to be the first is a big surprise and a big joy,” Gebreslase said in his post-race television interview. “My preparation was very good, so I came here with the intention of winning. The weather was tough, but for me it was about gaining experience.

And with this experience and a first major victory in a marathon, now to her credit, Gebreslase seems to have a bright future ahead of her.

Catherine dennehy

Contributing writer

Cathal Dennehy is a freelance writer based in Dublin, Ireland who covers sports for multiple media, from Irish newspapers to international websites.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io