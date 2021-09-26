Dsquared2 Men’s and Women’s Spring 2022 Collection – WWD

Dsquared2 took over an industrial space in Milan, filled with graffiti on the inside but with lush greenery on the outside, to stage its co-ed Spring 2022 show which was digitally unveiled on the last day of Milan Fashion Week.

“It’s a grungy fairy tale,” said co-creative director Dan Caten, referring to the overall feel of the men’s and women’s collections, which seemed complementary.

A mix of grunge, rock and punk elements collided with ethereal and delicate elements in a fun and cool range that reflects Dsquared2’s unabashed approach to fashion.

“These are cool girls and boys getting together and having fun,” said Dean Caten, noting that the intention was to convey “a good, positive vibe.”

A clash between the hard and the tricky guided the construction of each look. For example, a vinyl biker jacket was layered over a sheer minidress, while rolled pants were worn with a sheer dress printed with a romantic floral pattern and punctuated with lace details. At the same time, male models sported leather pants to match feminine blouses, as well as laser-cut petal-effect shorts worn with denim jackets crafted from upcycled Dsquared2 denim items.

Distressed treatments, plaid patterns, and loose, intentionally destroyed knit sweaters and cardigans captured the collection’s grungy vibe, while sequins, along with butterfly wings and hand-crafted little wreaths, took on the grungy vibe of the collection. gave a whimsical twist to the dystopian fairy tale Dsquared2.

The collection’s message was clearly telegraphed by the digital parade, but there is no doubt that it would have been a fun experience live. Next season, I hope!