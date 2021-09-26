Are these glasses the next cool sunglasses?





Fashion week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. So as part of a new series, Wow Moment, shines a light on things we’ve seen on the catwalks that have thrilled or mystified us. MILAN Don’t open the bag, a disembodied voice growled, repeatedly, as people walked into Sunneis’ spring show Friday. Guests were given white cotton drawstring pouches as they made their way to the runway, an all-white tunnel built inside an empty warehouse. Looking into the bags was not tolerated by the voice, which, it turned out, belonged to the company’s marketing director. Then just before the start of the show, and after finally give the public permission to open the pouches to find a pair of sunglasses inside, the voice growled again: This spectacle was meant to be experienced by wearing sunglasses, not pointing phones at the models.

When an aggressive white light suddenly lit above us, almost everyone followed the first part of their instructions. (Part two? Not so much.) In short, this is how you persuade a horde of influencers, stylists, buyers, editors, writers, brand friends, and other gathered enthusiasts to simultaneously wear sunglasses. looking like stylish ski goggles. When it looked like some of the guests were about to pull them off halfway through the show, the strobe lights put them off. Sunnei calls the sunglasses Prototype 3, and all the models on the runway wore them. They were presented in a variety of colors, including jet black (which the audience wore), dark beige, or white with red and blue lenses, like 3D glasses. The rectangular acrylic frames have heels, instead of full-length temples, which have been attached to adjustable head straps. After the show, Sunnei put it on sold online. It’s clear that Sunneis designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina believe in the market value of this product (which they called the show’s protagonist). Buzz has gradually built around Sunnei since its inception as a menswear brand in 2014, and last year it received a $ 7 million investment from fashion group Vanguards. Sunnei emerged with fresh, rebellious energy in a city dominated by very old and very stable luxury homes. He’s also built a solid Instagram following, and it’s easy to imagine the Prototipo 3 becoming popular with influencers who gravitate towards the latest urban-style eyewear, like racing sunglasses or these Teeny Y2K tinted frames.

These are sunglasses for people who don’t care about the ease and versatility of Ray-Ban, for example, but who care about being seen to be ahead of the trends and catching the eye. watch out for them. And you know what? They grabbed ours.

