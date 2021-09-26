This Silicon Valley company designs solar-powered clothing – pv magazine USA





Also starting up: Omnidian raises $ 33 million for solar performance services, and Lilac Solutions seizes $ 150 million for lithium brine mining. Ryan kennedy

Solar mode Silicon Valley fashion and tech startup Art by Physicist has partnered with ARMOR ASCA, a manufacturer of organic thin-film photovoltaic panels to produce solar-powered clothing. The models feature an overcoat and robe adorned with an organic photovoltaic film in the shape of a lotus that allows wearers to charge their electronic devices on the go, up to 5V. ASCA photovoltaic films are produced using a roll-to-roll coating process, which the company says dramatically increases production speed. The rolls can produce up to 600 meters per minute using thermal transfer ribbons, compared to 10 meters per minute for conventional methods based on evaporation. ASCA PV thin film can output up to 40W per square meter and weighs at most 500g per square meter. Omnidian solar performance assurance Omnidian, supplier of performance plans for residential, commercial and industrial solar systems secured $ 33 million in a Series B funding round led by Activate Capital. Third-party system diagnostics, performance monitoring, on-demand phone solar expert support and performance guarantees are handled by Omnidian. The company is also integrating machine learning software into an Internet of Things (IoT) approach to improve solar production, reliability and security. The company said the funds will allow expansion into new classes of energy storage and electric vehicle charging assets. Lilac lithium brine extraction Lilac Solutions has developed ion exchange technology to increase lithium production from brine resources. Recently, it secured $ 150 million in Series B financing to expand its operations. Lilac said the lithium raw materials needed for batteries have become a bottleneck, which the company is looking to address. Most of the world’s lithium natural reserves are found in natural saltwater deposits called brines. The conventional extraction process requires large evaporation ponds which are harmful to the environment, slow to start and vulnerable to the elements. Lilacs indicated that these pools result in poor and impure lithium recovery. The company’s ion exchange beads extract lithium from brines without the need for evaporation ponds, a technology used in other metal extractions but new to lithium. He said the result is faster extraction at a higher rate, with greater purity. This content is protected by copyright and cannot be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and want to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

