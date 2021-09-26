Fashion
The original brand heads direct to consumers for release | The week ahead, BoF Professional
Warby Parker goes public
-
Warby Parker shares to begin public trading on September 29 via direct listing
-
The brand, launched in 2010, was instrumental in starting the digital boom in direct-to-consumer sales
-
Its strategy for the future is more conventional, with hundreds of additional stores
Warby Parkers’ slowness towards an IPO has been the subject of curiosity and speculation for years. The brand practically created the DTC model: launch online, promise to cut out the middleman and offer stylish products at relatively affordable prices. Its success has inspired countless imitators in every conceivable category of consumer goods; its co-founders are now often-cited authorities on everything from branding to the future of the digital economy. And yet, the brand has taken more than a decade to go public, and its pre-listing filings show it continues to rack up annual losses. Far from being disturbed, eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica is bigger than ever, and a host of new DTC brands are biting at the heels of Warby Parkers. At the same time, the company has achieved more than most brands online: It has higher brand awareness than most of its digital peers, and with a healthy mix of online and physical sales, it is well positioned to pull from the changes of the pandemic era to retail.
The bottom line: Warby Parkers’ post-registration plans, including opening hundreds of stores, show he’s behaving more like a holder than a disruptor at this point.
New old faces in Paris
During the pandemic, many of the biggest luxury brands exchanged new creative talent. For the first time, publishers, buyers and the rest of the industry will have the opportunity to see their work in the flesh, where designers can fully execute their visions. Among the fresh, but also familiar faces is Matthew Williams. The designer is now in his third seasonal collection for Givenchy, but his first in front of an audience. Gabriela Hearst brings her eco-responsible approach to Chlo. Raf Simons, who usually presents his own brand during Mens Week, is also on the program. Rick Owens, Valentino and Saint Laurent are back after showing elsewhere, or not at all, during the pandemic. The highlight of Paris Fashion Week will probably be the tribute paid on October 5 to Alber Elbaz by 40 designers (more on this in next week’s newsletter).
But probably the most talked about show is Balenciagas. The brand and its Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia, are on the rise, whether it’s storming the metaverse with Epic Games, stealing the show with Kim Kardashian and Rihanna at the Met Gala, or collaborating with Kanye West on the visuals accompanying his long gestation. New album. What is clear is that Gvasalia has put aside questions about Balenciagas’ future after the Triple S.
The bottom line: Calling Paris Fashion Week a return to the pre-pandemic norm offers an incomplete picture. As Balenciaga and other innovative brands have demonstrated, the best performing labels are those who have learned the lessons from the pandemic and incorporated them into their strategy for a post-Covid world.
Presentation of the BoF show
-
The BoF Show With Imran Amed will premiere on Bloomberg QuickTake on September 30
-
The series will explore how the $ 2.5 trillion fashion industry shapes business, culture and identity
-
The first episode focuses on disruption and reinvention at Haute Couture Week
The fashion industry has undergone tremendous changes over the past year and a half. BoF has strived to make sense of all of this for our readers, and soon, our viewers. The BoF Show With Imran Amed, which will air in bi-weekly episodes starting September 30 on Bloomberg QuickTake, takes Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed to fashion capitals and beyond to interview industry figures, including Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, Balenciagas Demna Gvasalia, Marine Serre and Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky. He explores how the industry is evolving and changing the world with it.
The bottom line: For a taste of what’s to come, check out the official trailer.
The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].
