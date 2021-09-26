Shanaya Kapoor Raises The Heat Bar In Black Sequin Mini Dress, Faux Fur Jacket | Fashion trends





If you’re looking for an outfit that cradles a seductive figure and drives fashion enthusiasts crazy, look no further because Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is here to take care of your style issues. While her big Bollywood debut is eagerly awaited by fans, Shanaya continues to raise the heat bar with her sultry photoshoots and this week was no different as she made the weekend so hot by throwing a sizzling, party-worthy fashion replica in a Black Sequined Cowl Neck Mini Dress and Camel Hooded Faux Fur Jacket from Label Ritu Kumar. The brand recently launched its Fall / Winter’21 collection, presented as a dance ensemble by Shanaya like her face and continuing the tradition of her #JustDanceWithLabel series. Leveraging her social media grip, Shanaya gifted fans with one of her looks from the steamy photoshoot that instantly set the internet on fire. The photo showed the diva wearing a fitted sleeveless black mini dress that featured a delicate single strap and sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. The mini dress sported a wrap-around look and was fully sequined, perfect for a weekend night out. She layered it with a camel brown faux fur jacket that features an open collar, long sleeves and a relaxed fit. Crafted from a polyester fabric, the jacket was worn by Shanaya in an off-the-shoulder style to flaunt a layered gold collar. Completing her outfit with a pair of black knee-length boots, Shanaya further accessorized her look with a black leather handbag. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open over her shoulders, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with a touch of coral lip gloss, rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden lashes. , brown eyeshadow and filled eyebrows. Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Shanaya captioned the photo, Issa vibe with @labelritukumar #LabelSquad # LabelRituKumarAW21 (sic). + The set is attributed to the eponymous label of Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar, which boasts of everyday trendy and statement pieces inspired by Southeast Asia’s rich cultural heritage. While the black sequined cowl neck short dress originally cost 8 900, the camel hooded faux fur jacket is priced at 9,500 on the designer’s site. Shanaya Kapoor’s bling bling mini dress from Label Ritu Kumar (labelritukumar.com) Jacket by Shanaya Kapoor from the Ritu Kumar Label (labelritukumar.com) Mini dresses are perfect fashion sets for parties, cruises, vacations, pre-spring or travel. With outdoor gatherings resuming and the summer sun to cheer us up, we can’t help but imagine donning fun and exuberant ensembles and the recent pic of Shanaya Kapoor in Label’s black mini dress. Ritu Kumar is a perfect fashion inspiration. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/shanaya-kapoor-raises-hotness-bar-in-black-sequin-short-dress-faux-fur-jacket-101632656426430.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos