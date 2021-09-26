Bobby Zarem, legendary publicist who helped create the “I Love New York” campaign, has died at 84





Bobby Zarem, who has been part of the city’s advertising scene for three decades, in his East Side apartment. Corey Sipkin / NY Daily News Archive via Getty Bobby zarem the legendary publicist who also called himself “BZ” has passed away. He was 84 years old. Zarem passed away surrounded by family and friends in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia on Sunday, his longtime friend and aide Bill Augustine confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. The publicist helped launch the “I Love New York” travel campaign and orchestrated the careers of many Hollywood legends, including Alan Alda, Michael Caine, Dear, Michael douglas, Dustin Hoffmann, Jack nicholson, Diana ross, Arnold schwarzenegger, and Sylvester stallone, to only cite a few. Talk with Hollywood journalistAugustine told the media outlet that Zarem died of complications from lung cancer. His death comes just four days before his 85th birthday. RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2021 Zarem is now survived by several members of his family, including his sister-in-law, Elizabeth McCaughey Zarem, and six nieces and nephews: Harold Zarem, Allison Zarem, Melissa Zarem, Kathryn Zarem, Michael Zarem and Robert Zarem. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and nephews, as well as the many friends he has made over the years in New York and around the world. Bobby Zarem attends the Andy Warhol Memorial Service on April 1, 1987 at the Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Zarem was born in Savannah on September 30, 1936, to parents Harry and Rose Zarem. His death comes after those of his two brothers: Jack Zarem, a menswear retailer, and Harvey Zarem, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. After his childhood, the famous publicist followed his two brothers to Phillips Academy Andover in Andover, Massachusetts, and then graduated from Yale University in the class of 1958. Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. A week after graduating, Zarem moved to New York City, where he held a variety of jobs, some alongside Joseph E. Levine and public relations agency Rogers & Cowan, per THR. There he worked with The Jackson 5, Ann-Margret, Dustin Hoffman, and more. The story continues Years later, in 1974, Zarem started Zarem Inc., the store added. Creation of events like the premiere of the black tie for Tommy in a metro station. He also helped launch the Hard Rock Cafe’s ascent to global recognition, featured Mia farrow To Woody allen, and then designed the iconic “I Love New York” campaign. RELATED: Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder dies of ALS at 67 According to Augustine’s statement, Zarem also played a role in helping to make films such as Saturday night fever, Scarface, Rambo, and Pee-wee’s great adventure in good faith hits. He also turned his skills to books, helping transform Midnight in the garden of good and evil into an international bestseller, noted Augustine. Instead of flowers, Zarem’s family asks family, friends and supporters to make a donation the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which provides health care and other services to retired members who have served in the entertainment industry. His family also thanks the hospice workers at Savannah’s Handle with Loving Care for being there for them and Zarem in his last moments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bobby-zarem-legendary-publicist-helped-192507464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos