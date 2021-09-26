Taliban warn infantrymen against selfies, sightseeing, and fancy clothing





The new Afghan defense minister recently criticized young Taliban infantrymen for taking selfies, wearing smart clothes and sightseeing in Kabul, warning that such activities “harm” the status of the Islamic group. Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob berated the soldiers in a speech Thursday as photos circulated of young Taliban – many of whom have never lived in an urban area – taking advantage of the sights and attractions of Afghan cities. “Stick to the tasks assigned to you,” Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob warned the soldiers, according to The Wall Street Journal. “You are damaging our status, which was created with the blood of our martyrs.” Mawlawi Yaqoob also criticized Taliban soldiers for taking selfies with senior members of the group, noting that when the footage ends up on social media, it can compromise the security of the Taliban. The defense minister added that Taliban fighters should improve their appearance and ensure that their beards, hair and clothing conform to Islamic rules. In Afghanistan’s Helmand province, the Taliban have already banned barbers from shaving or trimming their beards, saying it violates an interpretation of Islamic law, the BBC reported. However, recent photos have shown Taliban men sporting trendy hairstyles, stylish clothes and sunglasses, and high-top sneakers, drawing sharp criticism from the country’s strict conservative leaders, according to the report. Newspaper reported. “This is the behavior of the warlords and the puppet regime gangsters,” Mawlawi Yaqoob said, referring to the previous US-backed Afghan government that the Taliban overthrew. “If we continue to do this, God forbid, we will lose our Islamic system.” Mawlawi Yaqoob’s comments come after thousands of Taliban youth from across the country were deployed to Kabul following the collapse of the Afghan republic on August 15. Since the takeover, Taliban fighters have reportedly committed violent acts reminiscent of the group’s previous regime in the 1990s, with several abuses against women and assassinations of political enemies last month. On Saturday, the Taliban allegedly hung a corpse from a crane placed in the center of a square in the city of Herat, in the west of the country. According to the Associated Press, this would be the first public execution since the group took power. Last week, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, co-founder of the Taliban and chief Sharia law enforcement official in the 1990s, said the new government would be guided by the same strict policies of the past. During their reign, the Taliban frequently carried out executions or amputations in public spaces, including crowds at stadiums. “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we never said anything about their laws and punishments,” Turabi told the AP. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

