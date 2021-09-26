Onuoha hails Guardiola’s game plan after Chelsea win

Nedum Onuoha believes Pep Guardiola perfected his tactics in Manchester City’s deserved 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus’ strike early in the second half was enough to separate the two sides as the home side were unable to register a single shot on target at Stamford Bridge.

As well as gaining three vital points against a potential title rival, the victory also saw Guardiola rack up an astonishing 221st win as city boss, surpassing the previous record held by Les McDowall.

Speaking on Live match day, Onuoha has nothing to fault with City’s performances against the European champions, giving the Catalan great credit for the way he has put together the squad to fight Thomas Tuchels’ men.

I thought everyone from the goalkeeper to the front line was gorgeous, reflected the former City defender.

Everything just seemed to fit, tactically, I think Pep got it.

I think he controlled the game at Stamford Bridge which not many teams will do this year and he did it thanks to the players he put there and the system he put them in.

For Chelsea they never got into the game, and even when they took Kante off to try to attack more I think they got worse because that’s when they became more open and City created more opportunities.

For Pep and the team, they are very well trained and understood what was needed to win this game.

They came in as an underdog (and) hopefully this is the last time (this happens) by the end of the season. They deserve more credit because they are a fantastic football team.

The victory at Stamford Bridge also kicked off what could prove to be a huge week in the Citys season in the best possible way.

On Tuesday, Pep Guardiolas’ men travel to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain, before facing Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield the following Sunday.

Nonetheless, Onuoha is confident that City will approach every clash with the right frame of mind to achieve a result, regardless of the occasion or the opposition.

He said: One thing Pep does really well is play one game at a time.

For us on the outside, we were talking about this week of games and who we were up against, but the point is that they will each prepare individually in the right way.

It’s another caliber of opposition Tuesday and Sunday, but they got it, the players are feeling great and they are getting closer to their best.

At the start of the season a few of them only had a few weeks pre-season but people are getting games now, Phil Fodens is closer to being in great shape, (Kevin) De Bruynes returning also, you bring (Raheem) Sterling and (Riyad) Mahrez to the bench as well.

(Pep Guardiolas) has options and the game is against PSG, but at the end of the day it’s a Champions League game, whether they play at PSG, Club Brugge or RB Leipzig, they approach in the same way.

That’s why for me they are the best, they take each game as seriously as each other regardless of the opposition.