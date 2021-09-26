Old Fashion Days start Thursday





Sep 26 GREENUP This year’s Greenup Old Fashion Days will honor one of his wands: the late Maddie Coldiron. Coldiron died in February. She was the president of the event and participated in a wide variety of other community events, including the Greenup Woman’s Club Christmas Home Tour. Anne Stephens and Bambi Reed are leading Greenup Old Fashion Days this year. Stephens said Coldiron was a pillar of the community. “In Greenup, Maddie was a part of everything that was going on, or at least she knew everything about it,” Stephens said. “She could tell you whoever was a part of (Old Fashion Days). She knew who the vendors were and where they were. Her house was like the command center of the Old Fashion Days. “Not having it at Greenup is more important than not having it at Old Fashion Days,” she said, noting that everyone involved in the event wants her contributions remembered. “His memory is still very much alive at Greenup,” Stephens said. “We have all worked with her and know her and want to make sure we continue what she started.” She said she hopes attendees make sure to be there for the opening ceremonies, which will honor Coldiron’s memory. It’s the 55th Old Fashion Days. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stephens said event committee members have kept in touch with the Greenup County Health Department about the guidelines, but as the events take place outside, no mask requirement is necessary. Social distancing will always be encouraged. “We will encourage people to be mindful of themselves and our community and to be careful and respectful of one another,” Stephens said. Here is a calendar of events. Thursday September 30 7:00 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. Opening ceremony, Russell Orchestra concert. 10:30 am Spelling Bee, departmental finals. 11:30 am Russell Music. The story continues 12:30 p.m. Russell Middle and High School Choir. 1:15 p.m. Russell McDowell Choir. 1:45 p.m. Raceland-Worthington Hillbilly Show. 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration for the baby contest. 2:30 p.m. Raceland Guitar Ensemble. 3:00 p.m. Raceland Groups. 4:00 p.m. Greenup County Cheerleaders. 5:00 p.m. Souvenir of Kentucky. 6 p.m. Baby competition, small stage; parade of tractors; 5 km race. 7 p.m. Gospel evening: Community choir; the John Thorsberry trio; Yates family. Friday October 1 9 a.m. Elementary Argillite choirs. 9:30 a.m., McKell Middle Choir and Orchestra. 10 a.m. Choi, Greenup County High School. 10:30 am Wurtland Middle Choir and Band. 11 a.m. at McKell Elementary School. 11:30 am Wurtland Elementary Costume Parade. Noon Wurtland Elementary school performance after costume parade. 1:00 p.m. Willis Twins. 2 p.m. Greysbranch Elementary Choir. 4:45 p.m. Jayce Turley. 5:30 p.m. Rock Bottom Band. 6:30 p.m. Sam L. Smith Band. 7:30 p.m. The Goodfellas. 8:30 p.m. Larry Pancake Band. Saturday October 2 10 a.m. Costume competition on stage. 10 a.m. Mutt Strutt, Greenup Park; 10 a.m. Quilt show, courthouse. 11 a.m. Tricycles race. 11:30 am The Kentucky Dance Studio. Lunchtime pizza tasting competition. 12:30 p.m. Award ceremony for canoe races and apple pie winners. 1 p.m. Romantha (corking). 1:30 p.m. Nutty Buddy Dancing Friends (line dancing). 2:00 p.m. Zach Griffith Band. 3 p.m. Classical groove group. 4 p.m. Parade. 5 p.m. Johnathon Cox. 5:30 p.m. Rocket construction. 6:30 p.m. Reed Fields Band. 7:30 p.m. Paul Pace Group. 8:30 p.m. Talent Show (with judge Paul Pace). Small stage program Noon Elijah Miller. 12:40 Clifton Ross. 1:20 p.m. Johnathan Cox. 2 p.m. Michael Garvin. 2:40 p.m. Jayce Turley. 3:20 p.m. Zach Griffith. (606) 326-2661 [email protected]

