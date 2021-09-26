Fashion
The Truth is Out there – Connor is hoping a unique offering awakens the local retail scene
Connor Harkin is opening a modern menswear store in Ennis, hoping his unique offering will spark the local retail scene.
AT JUST 25, Connor Harkin is now one of the new generation of entrepreneurs who have emerged in Clare over the past 18 months. Last Friday, doors opened at his new men’s clothing store Truth, located on the High Street in Ennis.
Inspired by the department stores of Oxford Street in London, the clean layout and open spaces of Truth’s boutique are certainly a departure from the norm and Connor explains that this is not your typical Irish menswear store. At the heart of Connors’ vision is a stylish, comfortable and convenient shopping experience paired with regular stock arrivals that will keep the store cool. Traditional men’s clothing stores typically get two big shipments per year Spring / Summer and Fall / Winter, but Connor expects something new on the rails every two to three weeks. And for those who are trying something, extra-large changing rooms have been fitted to ensure maximum comfort.
It’s a men’s clothing store, but it was a complete step away from your traditional men’s clothing store, says the Ballyea native. We were going to have capsule collections coming out every two to three weeks, so every time you come into the store there should be something new.
The way it’s presented, you’ll see less of it on the shelves here, but it’s very easy to navigate. It’s set up so that you can come in and see if there’s something here for you or not. You don’t need to go digging or rooting, there are no rails scattered around the store. You should come in and there will be the correct T-shirt, shirt, sweater, jeans, what’s the matter; but if you decide a week or two later to go for another walk around town, you will definitely find something new.
Despite his young age, Connor has almost 10 years of experience in the menswear industry and worked in the management of Club Dangans CD2 store. He says customer habits are starting to change with a lot of people getting fed up with your fast fashion stores – things that don’t last and go in the trash after three or four uses.
So what I’m trying to achieve is a shopping experience that people want; it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s laid out very attractively but they want something that lasts and they don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it. So Truth will be put together in such a way that it is a pleasant shopping experience for everyone and there will be something new and you can guarantee it will last and you will get a few years of wear and tear from it. Most of this has been taken into consideration.
Most age groups are catered for by Truth, while it will offer trendy street style as well as sportswear. I devoted a fair amount of space to the athletic guy, your gym fan or your GAA guy, if he wants a workout t-shirt or swim shorts I have a range of sports equipment called Gym King. And then everything else is clean, that’s what I would describe as a clean continental look, your London style, very clean, says Conor, who says there will be a wide range of stocks for the age. professional.
Connor admits he lucked out with the timing. Plans for the Truth have been underway since late 2019, and the store was set to launch just before the pandemic brought the local economy to a halt. So, despite his young age, the truth took a long time to come.
I’ve been saying since I was 17, 18, 19, that I’m going to start a business. I’ve looked at a few other ideas in the past and didn’t pull the trigger, in the end I chose something that would be a hobby for me which is menswear and used a hammer and pliers to make sure it goes over the line.
While admitting that the last few months have been filled with challenges, with the help of his family and friends, he is now open for business.
Visit Truth on instagram at @ this.is.truth.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clareecho.ie/truth-is-out-there-connor-hopes-unique-offering-will-stir-up-local-retail-scene/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]