Thirty students suspended from Oklahoma high school for protesting ‘sexist’ dress code

Thirty Oklahoma high school students were suspended Friday after protesting the dress code, saying it was sexist.

Dozens of Mustang High School students held signs that read “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction” and “If teenage bellies are distracting you, you shouldn’t be working with teenagers. »During the demonstration.

Students complained that teachers – especially male teachers – were hyper aware of female students’ bodies and often ignored when their male counterparts broke the same school code rules.

TikTok user @ 777Jade, a student at the school, shared a video that went viral and garnered over 400,000 likes on the platform. The clip shows students holding the signs and sticking them on the walls of the school.

“Our school has protested against dress code discrimination and sexual harassment of teachers,” she wrote in the video.

She also accused school officials of taking and tearing up their posters after telling students they would return them.

Dozens of Mustang High School students in Oklahoma protested against a dress code they deemed sexist and biased against girls

Dozens of students were holding signs reading “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction” and “If teenage bellies are distracting you, you shouldn’t be working with teenagers.”

Thirty Mustang High School students were suspended after the September 10 protest

“You know what, Paige? Shame on you. You know how many times I’ve tried to help you. My mistake, ”a school worker can be heard saying in the video to a student in the principal’s office.

The Mustang dress code prohibits students from showing off their cleavage and stomach. Tube tops, halter tops, off the shoulder tops, spaghetti straps or backless tops are also prohibited.

The school manual states that the purpose of the dress code is to “enable students to dress in current fashions, while reinforcing district guidelines and limiting disruption to the learning environment.”

Kirk Wilson, director of the school’s communicators, confirmed that a “handful of students” had been sent home with a suspension for The independent.

“There was a small pre-school protest at Mustang High School on Friday, September 10, 2021. When class started, the protest ended and most of the students attended class normally,” the statement said. Wilson.

“There were a handful of students who broke the student code of conduct after class started and these situations were resolved… we remain committed to supporting our students and providing a safe and nurturing learning environment,” he added.

“You know what, Paige? Shame on you. You know how many times I’ve tried to help you. My mistake “, a school worker can be heard saying in the video to a student in the principal’s office

@ 777jadeee is holding his suspension after participating in the demonstration in Mustang. School says dress code strengthens “district guidelines and limits disruption to the learning environment”

The protest in Mustang is part of a growing trend in the country, as teens in all states speak out against the “double standard” and “prejudice against girls” of school dress codes.

In Illinois, a student wore a crop top at his school to prove it was only a problem when a girl wore one.

Drew Jarding, 17, had already spent a few days this year going to school in clothes that he said “would give me a dress code if I were a girl.”

But in August, he upped the ante by enlisting his friend and senior colleague Kenzie Crimmins, 17, who also broke the dress code but in a much more subtle way and yet only Kenzie got in trouble, coming out of the office with pink underpants because she “showed her stomach”.

“It’s a big deal because it breaks the trust of these girls and sends the wrong message. Instead of “trying to help,” they’re doing the exact opposite, “Drew told DailyMail.com.” I’d like to see the dress code changed to something more reasonable and not at all sexist. “

Power to the people! Pair of Illinois teens sought to prove just how sexist their high school dress code is by wearing equally revealing outfits to class

Get off: Drew Jarding, 17, in low shorts and a cropped top, carrying most of his legs and also several inches of stomach and even hip bones

Midriff: Her friend and senior colleague Kenzie Crimmins, 17 (left), went to school wearing a pair of blue leggings and a red T-shirt that shows a small burst of abdomen when she stands still

Drew shared a TikTok viral video of the experience, which garnered 1.8 million likes on the platform.

“Dress the same in school to show how sexist the dress codes are,” Drew captioned the clip.

As Kenzie went to school in a pair of blue leggings and a red T-shirt that showed a tiny burst of abdomen, Drew donned exceptionally low shorts and a cropped top, wearing most of her legs and also several. inches of stomach and even hip bones.

“Just so you can show how biased they really are,” Drew told BuzzFeed.

The school dress code states that “clothing should be modest and appropriate for the school environment” and that “students should be proud of their appearance and dress appropriately for targeted studies”.

But in the seventh period, Kenzie was accused of showing her stomach despite Drew saying no one told her anything.

Drew said that while he usually posts comedic content, he’s happy to have stepped out of his comfort zone to raise awareness about an important issue.

In California, 16-year-old Evita Frick-Hisaw, known as @baggyjeanmom on the platform, shared images of her classmates wearing crop tops on June 3 to oppose a rally over the code dress that would have been supposed to be held that day.

“To protest the dress code regarding ‘too much halfway drift’ we all wear crop tops. We suggest you do that too! Boys, support your friends and crop your tops,” one read. flyer about the walkout that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Evita’s viral TikTok video shows her wearing a baggy t-shirt before changing into a cropped tank top to join the protest.

Some students wrote things like “Distraction”, “It’s not my fault” and “Am I a distraction?” Through their stomachs.

They also hung signs calling on administrators to imply their bodies as a distraction.

Objection: California teenager Evita Frick-Hisaw (pictured) helped organize a walkout at her high school to protest her ‘sexist’ dress code