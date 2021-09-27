Milano Moda graduates of the seventh edition rewards new talents – WWD

NEW TALENT: Nurturing the next generation of fashion talent has become a key initiative for the Italian fashion chamber, which for the seventh year held its Milano Moda Graduate talent scouting competition, this time the penultimate day of Fashion. Milan Women’s Week.

Designed as a celebration of free creativity and a chance to give credit and visibility to young designers, the show showcased the collections of nine students selected from a range of Italian fashion schools including IED, Istituto Marangoni, NABA and IUAV and Istituto Modartech, among others. .

Gabriele Larcher of Milan’s Accademia Costume & Moda won the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana Fashion Award for Best Collection, which includes a cash prize. The aim of the Talent Search project is to support young talent through mentoring initiatives such as workshops and meetings with key industry leaders on topics such as manufacturing, digital communication, international markets , diversity and inclusion.

The jury panel included Capasa; the managing director of Fendi, Serge Brunschwig; Jacopo Etro; Elia Maramotti, director of the Max & Co brand; fashion critic Suzy Menkes; Federica Montelli, fashion manager at Rinascente, and Sara Sozzani Maino, international ambassador for the CNMI brand and manager of the Vogue Talents platform.

Larcher showcased an impressive collection of patchwork mini dresses crafted from matching fabrics wearing a range of prints and worn under cutout leather vests, sheepskin jackets and coats, which he compared to contemporary armor. The result was an and daring range. The shoes stole the show, as a range of stiletto heels were made from dismantled sneaker parts, for an edgy effect.

Other winners included Anna Dionisi of IUAV and Leonardo Rossetto, who received the YKK award presented by the president of the company, Hitoshi Yamaguchi. Students will be offered a cash prize, along with a one-year supply of zippers.

In addition, Vogue Talents awarded Emilia Torcini from Istituto Modartech with her special prize. The designer’s men’s line featured accessible clothing, including orthopedic corsets worn over tailored and knit pieces.