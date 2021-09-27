Milano Moda graduates of the seventh edition rewards new talents – WWD

NEW TALENT: Nurturing the next generation of fashion talent has become a key initiative for the Italian fashion chamber, which for the seventh year held its Milano Moda Graduate talent scouting competition, this time the penultimate day of Fashion. Milan Women’s Week.
Designed as a celebration of free creativity and a chance to give credit and visibility to young designers, the show showcased the collections of nine students selected from a range of Italian fashion schools including IED, Istituto Marangoni, NABA and IUAV and Istituto Modartech, among others. .
Gabriele Larcher of Milan’s Accademia Costume & Moda won the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana Fashion Award for Best Collection, which includes a cash prize. The aim of the Talent Search project is to support young talent through mentoring initiatives such as workshops and meetings with key industry leaders on topics such as manufacturing, digital communication, international markets , diversity and inclusion.
The jury panel included Capasa; the managing director of Fendi, Serge Brunschwig; Jacopo Etro; Elia Maramotti, director of the Max & Co brand; fashion critic Suzy Menkes; Federica Montelli, fashion manager at Rinascente, and Sara Sozzani Maino, international ambassador for the CNMI brand and manager of the Vogue Talents platform.
Larcher showcased an impressive collection of patchwork mini dresses crafted from matching fabrics wearing a range of prints and worn under cutout leather vests, sheepskin jackets and coats, which he compared to contemporary armor. The result was an and daring range. The shoes stole the show, as a range of stiletto heels were made from dismantled sneaker parts, for an edgy effect.
Other winners included Anna Dionisi of IUAV and Leonardo Rossetto, who received the YKK award presented by the president of the company, Hitoshi Yamaguchi. Students will be offered a cash prize, along with a one-year supply of zippers.
In addition, Vogue Talents awarded Emilia Torcini from Istituto Modartech with her special prize. The designer’s men’s line featured accessible clothing, including orthopedic corsets worn over tailored and knit pieces.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/milano-moda-graduates-seventh-edition-awards-new-talent-1234948463/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos