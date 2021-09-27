Fashion
JV Comets takes first home victory of the season by dominating Martinsville | Preparation sports
The Halifax County High School jayvee football team on Thursday won a landslide 38-0 victory over Martinsville High School.
Linebacker and halfback Arious Sweeney put on a show and scored three touchdowns, and was also able to convert a two-point conversion into the win.
It’s great to score three touchdowns to help the team and get the win, said Sweeney.
He (Sweeney) is one of our leaders, he will be very good at the next level for the varsity team, said Jayvee head coach LaVar Medley.
His first touchdown of the game came from eight yards, taking over from quarterback Titus Tucker and intimidating his way to the end zone to make it 12-0 with 3:24 left in the first quarter. After Sweeneys’ first touchdown of the game, he was able to take another transfer from Tucker on the five-yard line and work his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Sweeneys’ second touchdown of the game came in the second quarter where he was once again able to take over and rush into the end zone from the one-yard line to bring the score to 28-0 with 3:43 to do before half-time.
Early in the second half, Martinsville came out and converted three straight first downs, but failed to do anything against the Comets defense. The Bulldogs looked like they lost their last fighting breath when Sweeney managed to intercept a pass from Martinsville quarterback at the 34-yard line and rush into the end zone to extend the Comets lead to 38-0 with 8:04 to play. the third trimester.
I like offense more than defense, it’s just my place, said Sweeney.
Neither team managed to do anything else for the remainder of the game as it looked like Halifax just wanted to run out of time. The game’s final score remained at 38-0 for JV Comets to claim their first home win of the season.
We executed very well on offense, we played very hard and controlled the game on defense, said Medley.
He added, I have seen a major improvement in our offensive line, they have played really well and have improved a lot already.
The JV Comets face Jefferson Forest High School on October 4 and will look for another home win this season.
Our goal as a team is to get better every day, I expect us to get better every day and get better every week, Medley concluded.
