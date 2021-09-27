Dodgers Players Players Celebrate Halloween Ahead of Last Road Trip – NBC Los Angeles





It may be a premature month, but the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Halloween earlier this year as they embark on their final road trip of the regular season. Halloween spooks and ghosts may be over a month away, but the annual Dodgers Dress Up Day is a tradition like no other. Each year on the final road trip of the regular season, Dodgers players, coaches and staff dress up in Halloween costumes to bring humor, fun and excitement to the end of a marathon season. Like last year, the players put everything out in their costumes. Some decide to go solo, others team up with other players for a group-themed costume. Once all the outfits are finished, the photos taken, and the flight to the next city launched, everyone comes together to vote for the winner of the “Best Costume” award. Following their series victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, the Dodgers donned their suits and headed to the airport where they flew to Phoenix, Ariz. For their final three road games of the regular season. . Here’s a look at what your favorite players wore for the annual Dodgers Costume Day: Dodgers Coaches as “Dodgeball” Characters



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers coaches dressed as characters from the movie “Dodgeball”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers) Top Gun



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches, including Trea Turner (right), dress up as characters from the “Top Gun” movie. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers player Max Muncy disguised as a character from the movie “Super Troopers”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price disguised as Waldo’s character from the “Where’s Charlie?” (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen disguised as Captain America, the Marvel character. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers players AJ Pollock (far left), Cody Bellinger (center left) and team coaches (right) dress up as astronauts and aliens. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches dressed as characters from the movie “Happy Gilmore”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers players Chris Taylor (left) and Corey Seager (right) dressed Tre Parker and Matt Stone from the movie “Baseketball”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers players Mookie Betts (left) and Gavin Lux (right) dress like characters from the movie “White Men Can’t Jump”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers e Los Angeles Dodgers players Julio Urias (left) and Albert Pujols (right) on dress up day. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers wide receiver Will Smith dressed as the other Will Smith from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” TV show. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly dressed up as the Grinch. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)



Twitter / Brusdar Graterol Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol disguised as the Maui animated character from the movie “Moana”. (Credit: Brusdar Graterol / Twitter)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty dressed as Mr. Clean (Credit: Jessica Beaty / Twitter)



Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers Julio Urias (far left), Clayton Kershaw (center left), Max Scherzer (center right) and Walker Buehler (far right) dressed as bikers from the TV show “Sons of Anarchy”. (Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/sports/dodgers-players-players-celebrate-halloween-early-ahead-of-final-road-trip/2700981/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos