Now in its seventh year, the Mountain Men of Alaska calendar has become an Alaskan institution.

The Mountain Men of Alaska 2022 calendar features model Brian Belcher. (Emily Mesner / DNA)

The Mountain Men of Alaska Calendars originally started as a one-year project for owner and designer Kayce James. It has since become an institution in Alaska and James’ main source of income since his debut in 2016.

The calendar features an array of men often wearing little to no clothing in front of quaint Alaskan backdrops, ranging from flamethrower juggling to beekeeping and skijoring.

James wanted to show the comedic and vulnerable side of Alaskan men in all their shapes, sizes and sexualities and that’s how Mountain Men of Alaska was born.

I had a lot of friends who weren’t quite what people think Alaskan men are, she says. I did a workout schedule and jokingly called it Mountain Men Gone Wild or something, she said.

She gave the calendars to friends and ended up with a spare.

James posted it on social media and said she would give it to whoever gave the best reason for wanting the schedule. Responses filled the comments section and that’s when she knew she might have something.

Tom Miller, a friend whom James attributes to much of the company’s success, encouraged James to continue the business.

She started out photographing friends, but as calendars grew in popularity people started reaching out and asking to be photographed, including men up to 80 years old.

[Curious Alaska: Are there really a lot more men than women in this state?]

In high school, James became interested in photography and took local college courses to learn more about the craft.

I’ve always been mindful of my photography, but that’s the glory of the calendar because you only need one or two shots, she said. I attribute a lot of it to my imagination.

Mountain Men of Alaska has gained over 40,000 subscribers online and has shipped worldwide to places like Australia, UK and Norway.

Honestly, I don’t think it would have come this far without social media, she said.

Her calendars designed by Alaskan graphic designer and illustrator Sarah K. Glaser are a popular commodity for tourists and locals alike and can be found in nearly every city in the state, from Fairbanks to Ketchikan.

The 2016 cover image showed a naked man leading a team of sled dogs through a snowy valley. One month old, a man curled up next to a muskox named Guacamole.

Another featured Ronn Hemstock, pictured the year after being attacked by a brown bear, in his ragged Carhartt jacket. Future calendars will include spearfishing and a snack with a llama, James said.

Needless to say, the scenes are offbeat and full moons abound.

Work has already started for the 2023 calendar, James wrapped up his fifth photoshoot on a recent Sunday evening at Cooper Landing.

While operating Kenai River Dog, James’ second business that offers scenic float tours, she watched JJ Brown and his partner Amy Brodersen transport their three dogs Stella, Gussie and Sawyer around Cooper Landing in their Volvo 71 sedan. yellow as they commuted on rafts. This scene inspired her to take a photograph.

Sitting on the bow of his 16ft cataraft, James photographed Brown, owner and guide of Kenai River Trout Anglers, as he stood shirtless in his boat, surrounded by a group of five indifferent dogs.

Kayce James photographs JJ Brown, who is surrounded by dogs Stella, Po, Gussie, Sawyer and Leo. (Emily Mesner / DNA)

For years, James has said yes to adventures as she continues to work on her calendars. His most memorable shoot came by chance in Deadhorse and featured a naked helicopter pilot and photographer on an arctic hill.

I think one of them really stands out, she laughs as she paddles the turquoise water. Bright red spawning salmon swam past.

At a bend in the river, fishermen waded through the water as a dog ran along the bank.

It’s Fiona! said Jacques. She rowed closer to find David Maternowski and advertised him as Mr. Cover Model, 2017. He laughed and waved at her as he turned his line.

Kayce James on the Kenai River. (Emily Mesner / DNA)

In addition to the 12 months of Mountain Men, this year’s calendar also includes paper cut clothes designed by Glaser to make the calendar suitable for the office.

James dreams of selling his calendars to Deadhorse and hopes to include more diversity in the years to come. She plans to run it for as long as she can and for as long as the interest remains.

For Mr. December aka Timothy Agnew, calendar modeling has been fun and a way to help portray people like him.

I like what she does, he says. I think it sheds a positive light on the differences of people everywhere.

Agnew estimates temperatures hovered between 10 and 15 degrees last year during the photoshoot in Girdwood when he only posed in a Santa hat and boxers.

From a nearby bridge, a small crowd gathered and watched the photoshoot.

It made me feel good because I have a lot of friends who tell me, you represent guys our size, Agnew said. You rarely see grown-ups out there running over there in the dead of winter in boxers.

James found Agnew via his Instagram page and after speaking with a mutual friend decided he would fit the schedule perfectly.

There is a big change going on where all body types are starting to be more accepted, Agnew said. There is so much more to this place. It’s good to see … (that) represented.