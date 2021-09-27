Fashion
US crushes Europe to win Ryder Cup in record fashion
An emotional Rory McIlroy was reduced to tears as the United States won the Ryder Cup with a record breaking performance at Whistling Straits.
Leading 11-5 heading into the singles matches on Sunday 12, Padraig Harringtons’ European side needed a bigger comeback than the 2012 Miracle in Medinah to retain the trophy, with the home side needing just three points and half.
But, although McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Sc Chaudele in the opener, the scorecard was soon a sea of American red as Steve Strickers’ side clinched an all-dominant 19-9 victory, the biggest winning margin of the modern era.
The writing had been on the wall during the first two days of American domination and Scottie Scheffler’s victories over the previously undefeated Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay over Shane Lowry brought them to the brink of victory.
Bryson DeChambeau, who scored the first hole after driving the green, ended Sergio Garcias’ unbeaten record with a 3-2 win to bring the score to 14-6 and he fell to Collin Morikawa to secure the victory with eight matches still on the course.
The Open champions’ birdie on the 17th guaranteed him a half point against Viktor Hovland, later confirmed the last and the home celebrations, which Justin Thomas started drinking beer on the first tee on Saturday after- noon, could officially begin.
World number two Dustin Johnsons’ victory over Paul Casey made him the first American player to compile a perfect 5-0 record since Larry Nelson in 1981, while there were also wins for Brooks Koepka, Thomas and Daniel. Shepherd.
Ian Poulter maintained his proud singles unbeaten record with a 3-2 win over Tony Finau and Lee Westwood beat Harris English, while Tommy Fleetwood cut his match against Jordan Spieth in half.
Matt Fitzpatrick looked set to cut his game against Berger in half and make sure the winning margin matched only the previous best of nine points, only to drop his 18th approach into Seven Mile Creek in front of the green.
We are disappointed but the United States has played well, said Harrington. They dominated us, it was a solid team that did their plan well and gained momentum. We always knew it would be a tall order.
When asked if he regrets any of his decisions, Harrington added: No, that’s the only thing I have. I am very comfortable with all the decisions. It’s a small consolation, but it is.
McIlroy had been benched for the first time in his Ryder Cup career after two losses on opening day and lost again on Saturday afternoon, but birdied the first hole to Olympic champion ScHotele and has never been directed.
When asked to describe the challenge of playing in front of the partisan crowd, McIlroy struggled to calm down before saying: I love being on this team and wish I could have done more for them this week. .
Glad I put a dot on the board for them but can’t wait to get another chance on it.
McIlroy, who described the Ryder Cup as an exhibition before making his Celtic Manor debut in 2010, added: I never cried over what I did as an individual, I couldn’t give as ***.
It’s been a tough week, but the more I play in this event I realize it’s the best golf event around. No matter what happens after that, I’m proud of each of the players who have played this week, I’m proud of our captain and our vice-captains.
Rahm had been in excellent form the first two days, pairing Garcia with three wins and also cutting his game in half alongside Tyrrell Hatton, but came up against an inspired Scheffler who birdied the first four holes and never slowed down.
Lowry briefly led against FedEx Cup winner Cantlay, but never recovered from losing in the fourth, fifth and sixth and ultimately lost 4-2.
Cantlay was one of six rookies to the US squad and warned Europe that the new generation of American stars will face stiff opposition for years to come.
It’s definitely different, Cantlay said. I woke up this morning and was trying to tell the guys let’s go to 20 points because it’s going to be the next Ryder Cup team era for the American team.
We have a lot of young guys and I think they’re going to be on the teams for a long time and I wanted to send a message.
I think the young people on this team get along very well. Everyone gets along. The vibe is light but I know everyone has that killer instinct and we’ll be bringing it to future cuts.
Victorious captain Stricker praised his team for making the trip to Whistling Straits for practice rounds a fortnight ago and even suggested their unit expand into the DeChambeau and Koepka rivalries.
They had a mission this week and you can tell, they played really well and they came together, Stricker said. I mean, Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together, that’s how it came together. That says a lot about this whole team.
From day one it was about getting ready (Europe), okay, getting the guys here, getting them on the same page. It’s a new era for American golf. They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of play. They are so good.
