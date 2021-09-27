Students express excitement to bring fashion back to campus





DePaul’s fashion has changed since the school closed. After 16 months of online classes and pajamas, the new school year also brings a new season to dress up and challenge past fashion choices on campus. For many freshmen, this is their first experience in Chicago and it can come as a shock to see fashion here compared to their hometown. DePaul freshman Malia Chan said she brought a lot of her Oregon style with her in the way she dressed. I’m happy to bring some of the house with me, Chan said. Standing next to her, fellow freshman Audrey Brinkmann-Piuma expressed her enthusiasm for Chicago fashion. Chicago is so open to different styles that it’s more welcoming to try new things, Brinkmann-Piuma said. Freshmen aren’t the only ones excited to show off their new fashions. Sitting on the stairs enjoying one of Chicago’s last hot days, Elena King and Goerges Mefleh revisit their pandemic look and excitement about starting their senior year by finally having a reason to get dressed. I used to dress completely for groceries, pretending to have a nice purpose made things easier, Mefleh said. King, on the other hand, said she and her roommates stayed indoors for most of the pandemic, so her wardrobe mostly consisted of sweatpants. King is delighted to finally be able to get dressed. It’s not like I think about it for hours on end, but I get excited every day to put on real clothes and go somewhere, King said. I love to plan and love what I wear. Fashion offers people the opportunity to express their personality and creativity. For sophomore year Teagan Baker, wearing clothes that make big statements and donating money to businesses that help others is just as important as the style itself. Baker wears a green hoodie with the Death Penalty Kills Innocent print. Baker said they enjoy supporting clothing companies that support good causes like For Everyone, an abolitionist clothing store that hires formerly incarcerated people and donates to the cause. I try to buy most of the second-hand clothes or somewhere I think they are doing well, Baker said. Your clothes make a statement for you before you even speak. Fashion 2021 is developing to become more sustainable for the environment knowing where you buy clothes. As trends come and go, personal style is not lost at DePaul.

