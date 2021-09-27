Fashion
I’m still torn on the AOC Tax the Rich dress
I’m in dispute over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs’ 2021 Met Gala dress.
The New York congressman made waves on social media after wearing a dress that said Tax the Rich on the back to the September 13 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ocasio-Cortez has since received criticism, with numerous media calling it out hypocritical for showing up at an extravagant event carrying such a message.
On the one hand, I understand the criticisms. As a politician, Ocasio-Cortez is technically part of the wealthy capitalist elite. So, wearing a Tax the Rich dress to an event with a ticket price of $ 30,000, much of which is tax deductible, could be seen as hypocritical or flattering to working class voters.
But conversely, it was perhaps the perfect opportunity for such a statement. The idea of raising taxes for the rich is not new, but the rich have rarely been pressured by members of their own social class on issues like this. Ocasio-Cortez put income inequality at the forefront of their lives by criticizing them at the Met Gala, an event where the wealthy are effectively protected from average Americans.
It’s a big scene, you know. Eyes are watching, said Coya Paz Brownrigg. Brownrigg is the Acting Dean of DePauls Theater School and has studied art and its impact on activism.
I think she saw an opportunity, Brownrigg said. The reality is that AOC is a young woman of color, and she has been scrutinized for what she wears so why not take a chance on making this bold statement on [her agenda]? It keeps her newsworthy, it gets us talking, and so in that sense, it’s effective.
If Ocasio-Cortez’s goal was to make a speech or raise awareness about the issue of income inequality, then she has succeeded brilliantly. The number of articles, social media posts and memes that circulated about his Met Gala post was staggering. In reality, google trends shows that Internet searches for the phrase wealthy tax hit an all-time high the morning after the event.
Furthermore, it seems fallacious to label Ocasio-Cortez as a hypocrite for shedding light on this problem. Was she at an extravagant event? Sure. But that doesn’t mean she can’t comment on the indulgence of the rich at events like this.
In fact, it seems to be a common argument against Ocasio-Cortez and other proponents of wealth redistribution. Critics tend to launch ad hominem attacks on progressive politicians and activists to make them appear hypocritical, rather than debating their policies. We saw this during the 2020 Democratic presidential race, when Michael bloomberg hit Bernie Sanders with the phrase: The country’s best-known socialist just happens to be a millionaire with three houses. “
We see this time and time again; progressive ideas are deemed worthless or hypocritical if they are touted by someone in a position of power or relative privilege. Now we see the same argument against Ocasio-Cortez.
[It seems] that substantive arguments regarding her decisions are much rarer and that she is definitely held to a different standard than many other people, including others at the Gala, said Spencer Reed, regional director of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.
Cries of hypocrisy are further debunked when you consider that Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for a tax hike for the rich since taking office in Congress in 2019. A message like this doesn’t should not be seen as mere submission to the working class since this has always been such an integral part of its platform.
If she wasn’t able or if we hadn’t seen her address this issue on a regular basis, then I think it would become a show without content, Brownrigg said. But in this case, I think people like her politics or not, people can agree that she is quite committed to this issue.
The more I think about it, the only reason the Tax the Rich dress irritates me is because of its necessity. As a prominent member of Congress, Ocacio-Cortez should have the power to make change. She shouldn’t have to defend him on the Met Galas red carpet. It is disheartening that progressives in government need to rely on activism to advance their ideas, especially when the idea is so overwhelmingly popular. According to a 2020 Reuters poll, 64 percent of Americans supported raising taxes on the rich.
But with the government dominated by conservative rhetoric, whatever the party, the few progressives still have to bet on raising awareness of these societal issues in order to effect real change. As much as I’d love for Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives to make legislative changes using their positions, activism like this might be their only option at this time.
