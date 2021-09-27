Fashion
Fashion’s Biggest Night Returns With Met Gala 2021 – The Ticker
The Met Gala returned on the evening of September 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event returned to the calendar with fewer guests than in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is akin to the Oscars in fashion. Celebrities and models gather in loud and daring outfits to commemorate and raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute. Guests typically wear clothing that matches the annual theme and is based on the Met’s featured exhibit.
This year’s gala was inspired by the Costume Institutes two-part exhibition titled In America: A Fashion Lexicon and In America: A Fashion Anthology. Therefore, most of the looks worn by celebrities had to honor American fashion and be done by American designers. According to Vogue, institute curator Andrew Bolton wanted to highlight the impact of American fashion, especially how much it has changed over the years due to politics and social justice.
Young stars led this year’s event, with Timothe Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka as galas co-chairs. The honorary presidents were designer Tom Ford, Instagram manager Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and long-time gala president.
Designers typically filled the Met Gala’s guest list with the most popular and notable celebrities, ranging from actors and models to performers and artists. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the red carpet was still dazzled by the most prestigious and well-known superstars of the times.
The celebrities who showed up on the red carpet took this year’s theme into consideration. Channing Tatum wore an elegant and classic Versace tuxedo as it reminded him of the late John F. Kennedy Jr., according to The New Yorker. Tatums’ outfit was simple to the point and emphasized her beauty effortlessly.
Yara Shahidi of the Grownish TV show appeared in a strapless beige Dior dress with a veil in honor of American Jazz Age performer Josephine Baker. This sparkling, embroidered ensemble captured the beauty of Shahidis and showed off the elegance and sophistication of historic American fashion.
Singer and fashion mogul Rihanna came to the red carpet in a puffy black dress from Balenciaga that had hints of elements from Parisian designers like Rei Kawakubo and Folies Bergre. Even though this extravagant, over-the-top dress was not made by an American designer, the dramatic fashion risks she took highlighted the freedom of expression for which American fashion is famous. A $ AP Rocky, went to the Met Gala in a quilted coat that looked like a giant blanket, and her outfit was by a California brand influenced by American folk art. Her outfit was not at all flattering, and revealed a chic suit underneath would have been much more preferred.
Maybe A $ AP could have taken a cue from Lil Nas X, who made the show on the red carpet wearing three different outfits. Lil Nas X first wore a golden, embellished and dazzling cape. For his second look, he took off the cape and stepped out in golden armor. Last but not least, he removed the pieces of his armor and appeared in a bespoke bodysuit adorned with gold crystals.
Another timeless American icon, Jennifer Lopez walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Ralph Lauren signature piece inspired by the Wild West with a cowboy hat. This dress has stolen some of the limelight on the red carpet as it is so different from other outrageous and eye-catching outfits. Lopez found a dress that displayed her maturity and sex appeal in a sophisticated and subtle way that fit her perfectly.
Fashionable pop singer Kim Petras also took inspiration from West, as she wore an outfit by New York designer Collina Strada. The dress came with a rubber horse head as the upper part and a striking skirt that has a print from the Stradas resort collection in 2020 called Sistine Tomato. Petras’ look took things overboard in a theatrical way, and it seemed like there was way too much going on in one outfit. The costume-like dress she wore also downgraded the elegance and exclusivity of the Met Ball.
|
Sources
2/ https://theticker.org/4615/arts/fashions-biggest-night-returns-with-the-2021-met-gala/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]