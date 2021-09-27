Fashion’s Biggest Night Returns With Met Gala 2021 – The Ticker

The Met Gala returned on the evening of September 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event returned to the calendar with fewer guests than in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is akin to the Oscars in fashion. Celebrities and models gather in loud and daring outfits to commemorate and raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute. Guests typically wear clothing that matches the annual theme and is based on the Met’s featured exhibit.

This year’s gala was inspired by the Costume Institutes two-part exhibition titled In America: A Fashion Lexicon and In America: A Fashion Anthology. Therefore, most of the looks worn by celebrities had to honor American fashion and be done by American designers. According to Vogue, institute curator Andrew Bolton wanted to highlight the impact of American fashion, especially how much it has changed over the years due to politics and social justice.

Young stars led this year’s event, with Timothe Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka as galas co-chairs. The honorary presidents were designer Tom Ford, Instagram manager Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and long-time gala president.

Designers typically filled the Met Gala’s guest list with the most popular and notable celebrities, ranging from actors and models to performers and artists. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the red carpet was still dazzled by the most prestigious and well-known superstars of the times.

The celebrities who showed up on the red carpet took this year’s theme into consideration. Channing Tatum wore an elegant and classic Versace tuxedo as it reminded him of the late John F. Kennedy Jr., according to The New Yorker. Tatums’ outfit was simple to the point and emphasized her beauty effortlessly.

Yara Shahidi of the Grownish TV show appeared in a strapless beige Dior dress with a veil in honor of American Jazz Age performer Josephine Baker. This sparkling, embroidered ensemble captured the beauty of Shahidis and showed off the elegance and sophistication of historic American fashion.

Singer and fashion mogul Rihanna came to the red carpet in a puffy black dress from Balenciaga that had hints of elements from Parisian designers like Rei Kawakubo and Folies Bergre. Even though this extravagant, over-the-top dress was not made by an American designer, the dramatic fashion risks she took highlighted the freedom of expression for which American fashion is famous. A $ AP Rocky, went to the Met Gala in a quilted coat that looked like a giant blanket, and her outfit was by a California brand influenced by American folk art. Her outfit was not at all flattering, and revealed a chic suit underneath would have been much more preferred.

Maybe A $ AP could have taken a cue from Lil Nas X, who made the show on the red carpet wearing three different outfits. Lil Nas X first wore a golden, embellished and dazzling cape. For his second look, he took off the cape and stepped out in golden armor. Last but not least, he removed the pieces of his armor and appeared in a bespoke bodysuit adorned with gold crystals.

Another timeless American icon, Jennifer Lopez walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Ralph Lauren signature piece inspired by the Wild West with a cowboy hat. This dress has stolen some of the limelight on the red carpet as it is so different from other outrageous and eye-catching outfits. Lopez found a dress that displayed her maturity and sex appeal in a sophisticated and subtle way that fit her perfectly.

Fashionable pop singer Kim Petras also took inspiration from West, as she wore an outfit by New York designer Collina Strada. The dress came with a rubber horse head as the upper part and a striking skirt that has a print from the Stradas resort collection in 2020 called Sistine Tomato. Petras’ look took things overboard in a theatrical way, and it seemed like there was way too much going on in one outfit. The costume-like dress she wore also downgraded the elegance and exclusivity of the Met Ball.