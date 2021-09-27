Hannah Brown trashed by fans for fluffy pink dress





Hannah Brown is absolutely torn to shreds by fans for wearing a dress that makes her look pregnant. They are not impressed with her choice of birthday fashion. Hannah Brown trashed by fans Hannah celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend at a rooftop party. Looks like it was amazing! I had the best evening celebrating with some really special people. It was the dreamiest and can’t wait to share, ”she wrote in a special post on the night. it was magical, ”she writes of the day. She was wearing a very large fluffy pink dress. While the dress was overdone, fans were unimpressed with its appearance. Some even say it makes her look pregnant. “The dress so high waisted with the layers and the belt is not at all flattering. It’s a flippy dress that goes with the theme and I’m sure it was probably better in person. But way too much fabric. “She has a very cute figure, she’s athletic and cute, but this dress is NOT doing her a favor. Sounds really unflattering, vote me whatever you want, but it’s true “ “Is she pregnant ??” “As a fat person, it’s not flattering because she looks pregnant. Just because it doesn’t make her look fat. The skirt only causes a pregnancy bump and the rest of the aesthetic in the photo makes it look like they’re having a baby shower for her. Is she engaged? Her dress isn’t the only thing people notice in photos from her birthday party. They also notice a ring on Hannah’s left finger. Could she finally be engaged to her boyfriend, Adam? While she wears a ring on her finger and was at a pretty special event, it doesn’t look like they were engaged. For starters, Hannah Brown didn’t say anything about it. This appears to be news that she would like to share with her very loyal fan base. She also recently noted that she was not yet ready for marriage and babies. I’m super happy in my relationship, and I’ve always seen myself being married and having babies, but I think moving to LA has really helped me. [to] see the big picture, she said. She goes on to say that she doesn’t have to be married with a baby [her] hip at 25. So it looks like Hannah probably isn’t engaged yet, but fans will just have to wait and see if she announces anything! Do you think Hannah Brown is engaged? What did you think of her birthday dress? Let us know in the comments below. Come back to Ace TV Shows for more information on all of your favorite Bachelor Nation alumni. Latest posts by Haley Cook (see everything)

