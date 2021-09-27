Ducks and Lu run away with Mason Rudolph Championship in historic fashion

NASHVILLE, Tennessee. The Oregon Women’s Golf Team ended the most impressive weekend in program history on Sunday with another formidable round, netting a 279 under-9 to walk away with the tag team title. Mason Rudolph.

Oregon finished the weekend with an incredible 26 under 838, shattering the program’s previous records of 54 holes for overall score (846) and score over par (-16). The Ducks opened the 2021-22 season with the second victory of the Derek radley era, and the 31st in the history of the program.

“Four years later, it’s really just a testament to the culture we’ve tried to cultivate here at the University of Oregon,” Radley said. “Coach Monica (Vaughn) and I insisted that we could be one of the best teams in the country, especially with the resources and facilities we have in Oregon.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team for the way they’ve competed this weekend. They played with confidence and remained aggressive all weekend. More than anything, they feel like they can really count. on top of each other, and that’s something that’s really special about college golf. ”

?????????? ?????? !!! Oregon absolutely ?????????????????? the Mason Rudolph Championship to open 2021-22 with a victory, the second of @DerekRadleyGolf time! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aXgEin5yRi Oregon Women’s Golf (@OregonWGolf) September 26, 2021

Sophomore Hsin-Yu Cynthia Lu finished an incredible weekend to win the individual title, becoming the first Duck since 2018 to win individual medalist honors. After scoring rounds of 66 and 68 to take a two-stroke lead on Sunday, Lu clocked a 7-under-65 with 17 under par and won the individual title by six strokes.

Lu’s Under-17 weekend broke the previous program’s record (-12) for an individual over 54 holes, and his Under-65s are tied for the third best single round in program history. Lu had seven birdies on Sunday, including three in her last four holes, and she finished the weekend with a straight 42-hole streak without a bogey.

“Cynthia flipped the switch this week,” Radley said. “She was so poised and solid throughout the weekend. We always knew she was capable of putting on a tournament like this, but she really proved it to herself this weekend. something special to watch. “

How did it happen: The Ducks started Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Alabama and ended up winning by 14 strokes after shooting 9 under the last round. Oregon’s 276 under-12 in the first round and 279 under-9 in the third round both rank in the top-five in program history.

Lu shot a 4-under 68 without a bogey on Saturday, and she was even better on Sunday. She opened the lap with a birdie and added two more to No.4 and No.7 to make the 3-under turn. Lu snatched four more birdies out of the last nine, and her teammates greeted her with a water bottle dip on number 18 after her seventh and final birdie of the day.

When you get your first individual victory as a Duck you get a water bath ???? #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dqS7efl2V1 Oregon Women’s Golf (@OregonWGolf) September 26, 2021

“I didn’t expect to play so well this weekend,” Lu said. “I wasn’t hitting the ball very well, but our coaches continued to challenge me and push me to improve. started hitting the ball better and the putts started falling for me.

“My teammates played really well, it was a total team effort. We are improving so much as last season. We are still pushing each other and working hard every day. Everyone is improving and we are all very excited about the potential of this team this season. “

That wasn’t all Lu for the Ducks on Sunday, as the rest of the roster combined to shoot 1 under. Ching-Tzu Chen and Briana Chacon both finished under 71, Chen knocking off the bogey on the last nine and Chacon birdieing his last two holes to dive below par.

An all-American second team last season, Chacon shot par or better in all three rounds this weekend and finished tied for 10th individually.

Sofie Kibsgaard-Nielsen completed the tally scores for Oregon with a peer par 72, and Tze-Han (Heather) Lin was just behind with a 1-over 73. Lin was tied for 19th individual at 1 under for the weekend, giving Oregon three players in the top 20.

Oregon was the only team on the field to place its five players in the top 30 of the individual standings. On the weekend, no Duck shot worse than 2 in a single round.

“We left a lot of stuff there,” Radley said. “It’s a big part of golf is that we can always improve. We’re going to keep pushing them and continue to turn weaknesses into strengths. We’re only one tournament this year and we’re going just keep raising our standard every time we go out. “

Ducks in the ranking:

1. Oregon 276-283-279 838 (-26)

1. Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu 66-68-65 199 (-17)

T10. Briana Chacon 69-72-71 212 (-4)

T19. Tze-Han (Heather) Lin 70-72-73 215 (-1)

T23. Ching-Tzu Chen 74-71-71 216 (A)

T27. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen 71-74-72 217 (+1)

What this means: The Ducks returned all of their starting lineup to the team that missed the NCAA game by just two strokes last spring, and this weekend has shown how valuable the return of all that experience can be for a team. Oregon’s historic performance is just the first chapter in what is sure to be a story-rich season for the Ducks.

Notable: Lu claimed the 35th individual tournament victory in program history, and the first since Lin tied for first in the 2018-19 Pac-12 Preview Lu is the first Duck to win a tournament since Cathleen Santoso at the 2015-16 Silverado Showdown dominated Oregon. on the field on the par 5 holes, shooting a combined OU of 24 under par was also the best team on the par 4 to 1 holes on The Ducks led the field with 62 birdies in total, seven more than any other team Lu was the top individual on par 4-11 holes under par, and his 19 birdies overall were three more than any other player.

Following: Oregon’s fall season continues October 4-5 at the Windy City Classic in Chicago.