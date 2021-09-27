Winnie Harlow Showcases Her Impeccable Sense Of Style In Bodycon Nude Dress At Versace Event

Fashion
Winnie Harlow Showcases Her Impeccable Sense Of Style In A Bodycon Nude Dress At The Versace Event During Milan Fashion Week
As a famous model, she is known to showcase stunning looks.
And Winnie Harlow, 27, looked flawless as she attended the Versace special event as part of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.
The fashionista donned a beautiful silky floor-length nude dress with a cutout just below the neckline.
Simply stunning: Winnie Harlow, 27, looked flawless in a floor-length nude dress as she attended the Versace special event as part of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday
The bodycon dress perfectly showcased her shapely curves and long slender legs.
The star wore a large Versace gold necklace that drew attention to the color of her dress.
She paired the necklace with gold hoops that stretched almost to her shoulders.
Posing a storm: The fashionista donned a beautiful silky floor-length nude dress with a cutout just below the neckline where a gold Versace necklace hung.
Winnie completed her look with a pair of gold heels, accentuating her waistline as she posed at the party.
Winnie was seen posing with singer Dua Lipa, 26, who wore a glamorous see-through black dress as they stood by a swimming pool at the site
The model is said to be newly single after her split from Kyle Kuzma after nearly a year of dating.
The couple who started dating in March 2020 are “friends since the separation,” TMZ claims.
Make the most of herself: The body-hugging dress perfectly showcased her shapely curves and long, slender legs
Dripping in gold: The star wore gold hoops that stretched almost to her shoulders
The duo whose birthdays are days apart in July had both celebrated publicly together and written tributes.
On July 24, the former America’s Next Top Model competitor wrote: “Happy Birthday Kuz. Baby it’s your day so live it !!! I love you so much, no one can ever put your fire out!”
And he also shared a beloved snap of the duo on their birthday on July 27 as he wrote “Happy Birthday [heart emoji] more life !!!! ‘
Over her shoulder: She could be seen peeking over her shoulder as she held her matching bag in her hand
Famous friends: Winnie was seen posing with singer Dua Lipa, 26, who wore a glamorous sheer black dress as they stood by a swimming pool at the site
Winnie was last seen in public solo on August 16, and on August 19 she reposted an enigmatic passage from an Instagram account called “know_your_worth_ig” about falling in love.
“Fall in love with someone who wants you, who is waiting for you. who understands you even in madness; someone who helps you, someone who is your support, your hope. fall in love with someone who talks with you after a fight, ”the passage read.
The couple started dating last spring after slipping into their DMs and from there the relationship took off with plenty of PDA-filled social media posts and “I love you.”
Kuzma’s list of exes includes model Katya Elise Henry in 2018 and he had previously been romantically linked to Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner at one point.
And Winnie was more recently in a relationship with Wiz Khalifa in 2019.
Young love: The two started dating after the attacker slipped into DM models and they went public with their romance in March 2020; photo june 2020
