Harley Quinn and Spider-Man top most popular Halloween costumes of 2021





With cosplay at an all-time high and the spooky season upon us, Harley Quinn and Spider-Man are the most popular 2021 Halloween costumes.

With the scary season upon us, it seems Harley quinn andSpider Manare the most popular 2021 Halloween costumes. Harleen Quinzel has been a fan favorite since her debut inBatman: The Animated Seriesepisode, Jokers Favor, in 1992. His popularity intensified after his portrayal of DC Extended Universe in Suicide Squad (2016),Birds of prey(2020) and, more recently, James Gunns The suicide squad,which only fanned the flames of worship. Peter Parker / Spider-Man has been one of Marvel’s most popular characters since the 1960s and a cornerstone of superhero cinema since Sam RaimisSpider Mantrilogy.

Margot Robbies plays Harley Quinn inThe suicide squadis perhaps the most faithful to the source material, wearing a red leather ensemble and a pageant dress reminiscent of the outfits the character wore in theArkhamvideo games and animated series. On the side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,Spider-Man: No Path Homepromises to be the most anticipated film since Avengers: Endgame. In addition to the return ofSpider-man 2Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) andThe Incredible Spider-Man 2Electro (Jamie Foxx), Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfields Spider-Men would join Tom Holland in a multiversal extravaganza paying homage to the Sony films. Related: Theory: No Way Homes Missing Sinister Six Villain Is An MCU Newcomer According to a study by naughty, moviegoers picked their best 2021 Halloween costumes: Spider-Man (or Woman) and Harley Quinn. The fashion retailer used Google search volumes to rank the most popular costumes. That being said, both Harley Quinn and Spider-Man costumes have garnered over 90,500 searches. Far behind them were Wonder Woman, Joker, Harry Potter, Batman, and Black Widow. Check out a more complete list below: 1. Harley Quinn (90,500 searches per month) 2. Spider-Man (90,500 searches per month) 3. Witch (60,500) 4. Cat (49,500) 5. Wonder Woman (49,500) 6. Joker (49,500) Harry Potter (49,500) 8. Vampire (40,500) 9. Batman (40,500) 10. Playboy Bunny (33,100) 11. Black Widow (33,100) 12. Devil (33,100) 13. Superheroes (27,100) 14. Mermaid (27,100) 15. Rabbit (27,100) 16. Princess Leia (22,200) 17. Zombie (22,200) 18. Phantom (22,200) 19. Jessica Rabbit (18,100) 20. Nurse (18,100) It’s no surprise that superhero costumes are the number one choice for 2021. Not only has dressing like your favorite superhero been a popular choice for Halloween enthusiasts, but both Marvel and DC projects. continue to permeate popular culture on screens large and small. Female-led superhero movies such asWonder Woman 1984andBlack Widow, which was Scarlett Johansons last outing as a character, also contributed to the numbers above. That said, some might find it surprising thatHarry potter,Star wars The costumes of Princess Leia and the cat continue to play so hard. It’s always great fun to see which popular movies and characters have resonated with the masses throughout the year to the point where they do their best to emulate and pose as themselves. For Harley Quinn, the costumes can be as simple as a red dress, eye and face makeup, and they’re all ready to dance with a javelin all night long. As seen in the comics, animations,Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and other Sony films, there is a wide variety of combinations to choose from. Suffice to say, whenSpider-Man: No Path Homehits theaters in December, there should be even more. Following: Every Spider-Man costume confirmed and rumored for No Way Home Source: naughty Venom goes wild in new Let There Be Carnage trailer

