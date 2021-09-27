2020 Tony Awards fashion successes and failures delayed | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

6:27 p.m. PDT, September 26, 2021

It might be 2021, but the Tony Awards send it back to 2020! The delayed June 2020 ceremony took place on September 26, 2021 and brought a lot of unique fashion to the red carpet that is both questionable and deadly. Wonderwall.com brings together the best and the worst looks, starting with Sienna Miller! The quintessentially stylish star arrived in this underwhelming strapless number, which featured a neckline and a silver sequin pattern that faded over the dress. Make it worse? The beauty rocked red lens sunglasses with her on the red carpet! Read on for more fashion hits and chess of the night RELATED: Stars on the 2020 Tony Awards Red Carpet

A +! Laura Linney made a beautiful fashion statement at the Tony party in this exquisite Christian Siriano dress. The sleek piece featured a ruffled collar and matching ruffle basque detail at the waist, all topping an otherwise simple and classic fitted black silhouette (complete with a train!). RELATED: Stars Who Gone From Broadway To Hollywood

While we liked the emerald green hue, we didn’t like Debra Messing’s Monique Lhuillergown figure. The strapless dress was shapeless and featured a very small oddly placed bow detail at the neckline. RELATED: Celebrities Turn 90 in 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal certainly cleaned up well for the Tonys! The actor arrived in this gorgeous pale pink suit, adding a white shirt and black dress shoes to complete his fabulous look.

Another pink rocker guy? Jeremy Pope, who arrived in this insanely cool Louis Vuitton look. The star’s hot pink ensemble included a turtleneck, a jacket with a wrap detail and matching pants. He finished it off with a pair of black boots.

Nicolette Robinson has arrived as a fairy princess! Her stunning peach-colored Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder dress featured feathers and a tiered sparkling tulle skirt for one of the best looks of the night. Let’s take a close look at the dreamy details on this one

Nicolette Robinson’s Christian Siriano tailoring looked even prettier up close, just look at the feather details and ruffles on the tulle! She accessorized with a gold ring from Lark & ​​Berry London.

We weren’t crazy about Marissa Jaret Winokur’s Tony night mini dress. The velvety dress featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a bow at the hem, giving us a more relaxed feel for such a large event.

Glam in Givenchy! Darren Criss arrived in this unique unisex suit with a silky sleeve jacket! a white shirt, black pants and an extra touch of glamor via a necklace, rings and black nail polish.

It was navy blue for Tom Hiddleston, who arrived in this dapper issue. He accessorized with a bow tie and black dress shoes for a red carpet highlight.

Why?! Mary-Louise Parker chose to wear a strapless dress on Tony’s night. Not only was the midi-length design of a relaxed length, it also included an all-over print of the bronze fabric and didn’t pair well with a similar, but not quite accurate, bronze peep-toe pump.

Adrienne Warren arrived in this ivory Miu Miu dress. The strapless design included a plunging neckline and a pleated skirt, but it was the beautiful embellishment of the bodice that really caught our eye. To see then

Check out all of these sparkling embellishments! Adrienne Warren’s Miu Miu dress was even more beautiful up close. She added even more bling by accessorizing with Cartier diamond earrings.

White is not it? Matthew Morrison’s silky white tuxedo jacket, which he paired with an otherwise all-black ensemble, without the odd mismatched chain detail along his collar.

Do better in black and white? Leslie Odom Jr., who looked sharp in this contrasting outfit. The star’s white tuxedo featured black lapels to match his black dress shirt underneath, all from Celine Homme, and he wrapped things up in pointy black dress shoes.

Kathryn Gallagher was a vision in red in the Tonys! The star arrived in this gorgeous cherry red Derek Lam 10 Crosby dress with thin straps and a sky-high slit on the right side. She accessorized with a bold red lip and metallic accessories silver Alexandre Birman sandals and a matching Jimmy Choo clutch.

One of the sharpest dressed men of the night? Aaron Tveit, who kept things monochromatic in this sleek white ensemble from The Row. We loved the decision to even incorporate white dress shoes!

Nope! We weren’t fans of the super short, glittery gold Annaleigh Ashford jumpsuit on the red carpet. The Carolina Herreras selection included long sleeves and didn’t go well with her choice of shoes, simple black sandals.

Superb! Patina Miller wowed in this black Markarian dress. The black dress was anything but boring, with side cutouts and a studded border of Swarovksi crystals for a perfectly subtle infusion of sparkle.

David Alan Grier kept things classic at the top with a black jacket, white shirt and bow tie, but his pants added a bit of spice! The star added red and black plaid pants to her Tony Awards look.

Superb! Zawe Ashton arrived in this daring tulle confection from Carolina Herrera. The star’s gorgeous gown featured a neckline, wispy tulle tufts and a full skirt in the unique and eye-catching shade of red.