DAMAC Properties partners with Italian brand Cavalli to launch iconic 70-story skyscraper in Dubai
– Luxury tower designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa – who created Dubai’s unique and beautiful Museum of the Future
– Tour to have a breathtaking view of the sea of the island of Palm Jumeirah and offer residents an ultra-luxury experience
– Cavalli’s glamor matches DAMAC standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences
MILAN and DUBAI, UAE, September 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – DAMAC Properties Announced at Press Conference in Italy last week to coincide with Milan Fashion Week, the launch of a new ultra-luxurious residential tower in Dubai.
Located in Dubai Marina, the beach-front skyscraper boasts 70 floors of absolute luxury overlooking the stunning island of Palm Jumeirah, with ultra-luxurious interiors marked by the power of Italian fashion. Roberto Cavalli.
“The launch of the Cavalli Tower comes at an exciting time in Dubai, as the city is set to host the Dubai Expo 2020 and is overcoming the challenges of the pandemic thanks to the excellent management of the crisis by the leadership of the United Arab Emirates. We are happy to announce the launch of the Cavalli Tower, which only adds to the positive sentiment being felt throughout the city, especially after Sheikh’s recent announcement. Mohammed ben rashid, vice-president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai that the worst is over ‘”, said Hussein Sajwani, the founder of DAMAC Properties.
“Cavalli Tower is truly a unique project aimed at setting the highest standards in luxury property offerings in Dubai. The glamor associated with the iconic Italian fashion house is matched only by DAMAC’s standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences, ”he added.
The launch comes at a time when that of Dubai the real estate market is recovering faster than analysts expected, with total sales approaching the Dh100 billion mark for 2021. Off-plan sales which have been affected by the circumstances of Covid-19 due to ‘a drop in travel and tourism is also experiencing a strong recovery. DAMAC anticipates that the Cavalli Tower will generate strong interest from Russian and European customers, who are loyal Cavalli customers.
The development value of the project is approximately $ 545 million. Construction of the tower is expected to begin in 2022 and the tower is expected to be completed in four years.
Designed by an award-winning architect Shaun Killa who also created the unique and magnificent Museum of the Future in Dubai. The tower, which comprises 485 units, is divided into three sections.
The first floors are considered luxury, the central part of the tower is an upper luxury while the upper floors offer luxury features and finishes.
Regardless of the section of your unit, every home is guaranteed to have a beautiful sea view.
The deluxe and upper deluxe sections will have access to their own sky pool and sky garden, while the super deluxe category has an infinity pool, cigar lounge and a private pavilion where residents can organize their own private dinners and hire their own chefs.
Each home in the super luxury category will have its own private pool or jacuzzi, and all units, whether a 2-bedroom apartment or a 5-bedroom duplex, benefit from balconies and high ceilings. offering a breathtaking view of the sea.
Another unique feature is the tower’s four-story Cavalli hall that leads to a dazzling skylight. Interiors are finished with marble finishes and hardwood floors, giving off an ultra-luxurious luxury vibe and feel. A steep walled water fountain and other aquatic features provide residents and visitors with soothing sounds of rain, giving off a relaxing and luxurious ambience.
The Cavalli Tower has a Malibu Bay-like beach pool in the gardens, replicating the beach in great detail, including man-made sand. Around the 900 square meter swimming pool are food shops and a green setting, creating an oasis atmosphere.
The tower also has six panoramic jetted elevators that glide through the creative cutouts of the Cavalli Tower, providing residents with unique vantage points of the stunning sea views.
As for services, residents will be spoiled for choice. In addition to 24-hour butler service and a la carte housekeeping service, the tower also offers babysitting, personal training, laundry, in-room chef, apartment decorating, room gardening, event planning and nursing.
For his part, Ennio Fontana, general manager of Roberto Cavalli, said he was delighted to partner with DAMAC, which has a proven track record of working with top luxury fashion brands on this unique project.
“We believe the Cavalli brand comes with a promise of excellence crafted to haute couture perfection,” he said.
“In an effortless extension of his vision beyond sensational patterns, clothing and catwalks, Cavalli will dominate the alluring world of interior design in unparalleled style. “
