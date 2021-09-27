How to dress like a curvy woman





Being a plus size woman is a heartbreaking experience, especially in a country where everyone has an opinion on what curvy women should wear. If you are feeling uncomfortable and hesitant about dressing as a plus size woman, then we have good news for you! We spoke to four positive influencers whose tips and tricks will not only help you put your best foot forward, but also instill confidence in you. 1. Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar Source: Instagram / thechubbytwirler The biggest piece of advice I can give to anyone trying to fashion with a great body is: don’t dress to flatter your body. This essentially means dressing to look slimmer or accentuate the thinnest parts of your body, leaving you little to no room to experiment with trends. If I had stayed true to these archaic notions, I would not have been able to dress my apple-shaped body in skirts or pants, and I would have totally regretted it. The idea is not to appear slim in your outfit, it is to look stylish and it rarely comes to stick to dressing according to your morphology. 2. Pay Soni Source: Instagram / _payal_soni There is a myth that bright white colors are not suitable for curvy people. It’s time to break away from that mindset and embrace neon, white, and other bright colors if you’ve strayed from it. Also, whenever you want to wear a flare dress, tie it with a belt to achieve an hourglass shape. Other than that, wear your confidence as it makes every outfit look stunning. 3. Sonal Somani Source: Instagram / sonalsomaniofficial Round or not, each woman is beautiful because our differences make us unique. Having said that, I think a good dress is an underrated garment, especially for curvy women. Everyone should own at least one short bodycon dress as it defines your body and also, it is fantastic for daytime events. For night out, you can team your bodycon dress with a chic blazer and a pair of sneakers. Many curvy women shy away from dresses, but I recommended browsing through different styles to find out what suits your aesthetic. My favorite is any kind of bodycon dress that I can pair with sneakers and a shirt or blazer. Finally, many curvy women avoid dressing up, but it shouldn’t be. You need to show your self-confidence and not hesitate just because you don’t have a conventional body type. 4. Nisha Mansharamani Source: Instagram / theplussizewomaniya The idea of ​​wearing what you want is really important, because who decides who is supposed to wear what? Wearing what you want and being happy is quite empowering and liberating. Our clothing choices should not be dictated by society or conventional beauty standards. As far as the myths go, I would say absolutely go all out and wear those crop tops that you couldn’t or wouldn’t wear. This is definitely one of the big things for me. Wear the skirts you avoided because you were afraid to show off those thunder thighs. Go wear sleeveless and strappy tops without worrying about what your arms look like. Be more free and free with the choices you make. Own yourself, embrace your body, this is so much more than what we are showing out there. Pour more love into yourself! Do you agree with their advice? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Instagram / thechubbytwirler and Instagram / theplusssizewomaniya

