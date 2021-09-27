DC Fashion Week Showcases Emerging Designers at the Saturday Show – The GW Hatchet

DC Fashion Week held its 35th season this weekend with three catwalks featuring more than 40 designers debuting with looks ranging from simple patchwork denim dresses to elaborate headdresses and dresses.

The week started with the Washington Menswear collection on Friday, followed by the emerging designer showcase on Saturday and concluded with the international couture collections showcase on Sunday. Each event was co-hosted by Executive Director and Founder of DC Fashion Week Ean Williams and Miss DC USA 2021 Sasha Perea.

Williams said the event group of 120 models represented a wide range of ethnicities, body types and sizes. He said the participating designers ranged from 9 to 80 years old, each representing a different and completely personal area of ​​design.

It was all about diversity, love, celebrating DC’s creativity, Williams said.

We headed to the Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill hotel on Saturday to see the emerging designers showcase on Saturday. From simple denim streetwear to elaborate ’80s-inspired looks, here’s a taste of what the designers brought to the runway.

Phoebe Jacqueline

Phoebe Jacquelines collection lit up the scene with refined and chic designs influenced by Swedish and Greek architecture and culture. These feminine pieces range from dresses to kimonos and combine soft neutral solid colors with light floral designs to create a fairytale feel throughout the collection. All Jacquelines pieces are created with recycled or dead materials, which makes her line completely sustainable.

Sophie Young | Photo editor assistant

Generation error

Created by designer Doncel Brown, this relaxed streetwear collection combines social commentary with fashion. Each piece of the Generation error The collection features a red line in one way or another, such as on a sweatshirt or as an accent liner on jogging pants, which is a nod to the red line associated with fouls. spelling. The benchmark is intended to initiate an open dialogue between generations on opposing views without ascribing negative value to the opinions of others.

Couture Kash

Kayla Davis, the creator of Couture Kash, presented form-fitting and trendy pieces. The looks were more interesting than your average go out cut, with strong patterns and intricate embellishments, but they were significantly less and more casual than the night’s other collections.

Love Allie

Hiari Strong, the designer and curator of the fashion company Love Allie, presented a collection that screamed high fashion with abstract silhouettes that seemed to swallow the models in looks you probably won’t see on the street. One piece even Featured a basket of grains incorporated on the front of a dress.

Plane effect

This collection combined monochrome fabrics like satin with trendy jewelry and ruffles resembling a line straight from the 80s. What Johna Jones started designing in 2016 when her grandmother, who she said was her icon of the mode, is deceased. Jones inherited her grandmother’s sewing machine, learned to sew herself, and began creating pieces like the ones she featured. Collection of outline effects.

Duco rack

Chanel Hendrickson, the creator of Duco rack, presented a one-piece denim style collection in recycled denim. Each piece layers multiple denim wash colors in multichromatic and geometrically appealing patterns.

Hendrickson said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down her clothing line and encouraged her to take her time creating the pieces.

Rossemary’s creations

With her Latin-inspired creations, Rosa Mara Rodriguezs Rossemarys creations collection was one of the most eclectic of the night.Her pieces featured mixed designs like houndstooth and animal prints and materials like lace and velvet. Rodriguez started her work as a fashion designer when she lived in Argentina and expanded her work to include teaching others how to sew.

African Fiesta Cafe

A combination of vibrant patterned fabric and crochet accessories defined the African Fiesta Cafs collection. Husband and wife duo Mutombo and Peggy Kankonde have combined several passions into one brand with African Fiesta Cafe. In addition to managing their café, the Kankondes collaborate on their clothing line inspired by their African culture.

Ashubira Drawings

Incorporating denim and printed fabric, Ashubira Drawings The collection combines elements of streetwear with Tanzanian culture for a modern yet unique feel. Angelina Mushala, the creator of the collection, presented her work last year at Tanzanias Swahili Fashion Week, the largest annual fashion event in East and Central Africa.

unleashed

Designer Emily Butterfield said she took fashion inspiration from the Game of Thrones TV series when she created her chainmail accessory collection for her brand. unleashed. From chain neck ties and head pieces to shoulder ornaments and draped garters, Butterfield handcraft metal chains to create beautifully intricate fashion.

On a tactile level, his work plays with the satisfying weight of metal draped over the human form, said Perea, the co-host. Symbolically, she experiments with the way the Chinese combine, adorn, hide, accentuate, inhibit and liberate.

EJE Intl. Drawings

Erika Evans started her career as a hairdresser and was inspired for her current fashion pieces through international work as a hairdresser in cities like Tokyo, Paris and Amsterdam. Trendy gas masks, goggles and helmets to match colorful coats and sweatshirts made up her EJE INTl. Drawings collection that attracted the design influence of the youth of the 90s and early 2000s.

The currency of the Evans line is never afraid to be alone, which embodies the avant-garde nature of her wild creations.

DJSLifestyles

This collaborative fashion project by designers Orlando Ortiz and Derrick J. Sellers titled the Berlin 1988 Limited Edition Collection ended the night’s show with a bold and cohesive theme that showcased ’80s fashion. Metallic fabrics, ski goggles, oversized clutch bags and cowboy hats created looks that resembled camp costume versions from the original Star Wars movies.

