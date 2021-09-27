Fashion
Kudos from Kayla: Sorority Recruiting Appeals to All Types of Outfits
Going through recruiting a sorority was nothing short of exhausting and unlike any other experience I’ve ever had, but at least I looked good doing it, like everyone else. Something I noticed was the variety and individuality of everyone when recruiting, but some outfits made me wonder if we were recruiting or walking the red carpet.
That being said, here is what I wore when recruiting.
Today has been the hardest. Not only did each girl have to visit 10 homes and have almost 80 conversations with 80 different girls, but this day was about showing off her personality through an outfit.
Supplied with Ohio universities shirt Pan-Hellenic Association of Women (WPA), we were able to style it however we wanted. Many opted for white tennis skirts or denim shorts paired with white tennis shoes or a sandal of their choice.
Personally, I wore a lilac Lululemon skirt with ruffles in the back that I bought from Depop definitely a smart choice. I felt it was important to have a bold color so there was something to remember me. I wore my Nike Blazers Low 77 for comfort, as I walked over 10 miles.
Paired with the skirt, I made sure to accessorize with some golden hoops and my Mathe pearl necklace with pearls.
Day 2: Philanthropy day
This day consisted of going to eight houses on another tiring day like Welcome Round day. My bed never called my name more than after that day.
This day has been the most confusing when it comes to outfits. Some wore jeans and a nice top and some wore summer dresses. Again, this day was all about showing a lot of personality through an outfit. This day has been intense because at the end of the day you were dropping up to three houses leaving you with only five or less.
I chose to wear a pair of American Eagle N (e) xt Level Super High Rise Flare Jeans and my Princess Polly Abe Lemon Cropped Top. I also had to take out my white Gucci rubber slip-on sandals. They might have hurt my feet, but they make me feel like a live Polly Pocket.
I wore gold hoops again, a different pair, and paired them with my Marha Calvo Marquesa Necklace and called it an adjustment.
Day 3: Fellowship Day
Another weekend, a few more days of recruiting. This day has been the most sincere in my opinion. Brotherhood Day prompted a dressier look compared to all the others.
Many of the girls wore their best cocktail or party dresses. Many people got their dresses from Princess polly and Hello Molly.
I wore a dress from Léorena Boulanger. It was the Sage mini dress, which was a perfect knitted material for a casual event or a night out on the town. I associated it with my white Chelsea boots with platform from Dr Martens.
Of course, I had to wear another pair of gold hoops. I am obsessed with a chic gold look on my ears. I layered a pearl necklace and a gold necklace spelling out my name.
Day 4: Preferred day
My most difficult but favorite day. This day really solidified my choice of the house I wanted to be a part of, which meant I had to dress for the occasion.
Almost all the girls wore a dress that day, and the versatility was impeccable. I don’t think I’ve seen two identical dresses. I would compare the whole day to something you would wear to a wedding, which made it so fun.
I wore the Carsa Tie Dye Multi midi dress of Princess Polly. The dress had the perfect mix of pink and orange, pleasing to the eye. This outfit was definitely my favorite. I felt like I was straight out of a movie and had so much fun wearing it. I wore my white Gucci Rubber Slide sandals again.
I was wearing my pair of La Brea earrings from Palm City LA and my money Tiffany Devil’s heart necklace.
Day 5: Auction day
The most anticipated day. The excitement of arriving that day was too great and such a relief. Being able to run home was a unique experience.
The girls were told to choose the stockings they wanted and then a top that could be layered. Sororities have given their new members a shirt to wear that best matches their home once they arrive in their new home.
I wore a white Play Off the Pleats Lululemon Mid Rise Skirt and my chapters provided shirt. I opted for comfort again and paired the outfit with my Nike Blazers low 77.
I wore my Mathe pearl necklace with pearls and my Tiffany Devil Heart necklace with another pair of Palm City LA gold hoops. Main street earrings.
Thanks to recruitment, I have really seen that no two people are the same. Everyone has chosen a different outfit to better show who they are, and I think it’s the beauty of having the opportunity to showcase outfits.
Finally, these were my outfits for my sorority recruiting experience, and it was the best time. I’m grateful for going through everything I’ve done and loved having an excuse to dress in the middle of the lazy college days.
Kayla Bennett is a sophomore journalism student at Ohio University. Please note that the views and opinions of the Columnist do not reflect those of The post office. Do you agree? Tell Kayla by tweeting her at @kkayyben
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2021/09/sorority-recruitment-lululemon-princess-polly-tiffany-and-co-nike
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]