Ladies dress up, sip tea to raise money for cancer | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW ULM – The ladies of New Ulm stepped out in their finest dresses and chicest hats for a Sunday afternoon tea with a cause.

This was the second annual Tea for a Cancer fundraiser. The event took place at the Best Western Plus. Event co-chairs Sandy Reinke and Kristine Rueckert said the snack was aimed at raising funds for cancer patients in the area.

The non-profit Tea for Cancer Foundation was created to provide financial support to families struggling with cancer. A website has been created where cancer patients and their families can apply for a grant to cover their expenses.

Reinke said the funds can be used for a variety of cancer-related needs. Maybe a family needs the extra money to get to treatment. Maybe they want to hire a housekeeper while they are undergoing treatment.

“We want to allow them to focus more easily on their improvement”, she said.

Reinke and Rueckert chose a tea themed fundraiser to make the event more entertaining. The goal of the event was to educate, entertain, and empathize.

“If you want to see women having a good time, give them a theme” said Rueckert. “It’s also beautiful to listen to people’s stories. There are always cancer survivors at these events.

The fundraiser was a huge success before it even started. The event was originally scheduled for 200, but a total of 220 tickets were eventually sold.

The number of women in attendance wearing fancy hats has also increased since the first Tea for a Cancer fundraiser. A special vote was taken among the guests to determine who had the best hat. Jeanne Kretsch won the prize for the best hat. Kretsch said she found the hat on a trip to Arizona and bought it with that snack in mind.

The meal began with a special toast in the Oncology Department at New Ulm Medical Centers (NUMC). Reinke said NUMC’s oncology department is one of the best, but over the past year and a half, due to COVID, hospital staff have had to do more. Typically, when a patient presents for chemotherapy, an accompanying chair is placed next to them. The idea is for a friend or family member to sit with them during chemotherapy treatments to keep them from being alone, but COVID has made that impossible. The medical staff had served as companions.

The fundraiser included videos and testimonials from people battling cancer and cancer survivors.

The event’s first guest speaker was Jeff Miller, who addressed the room via a Zoom call. Miller told the story of his wife Marsha’s battle with cancer. Marsha was diagnosed in 2020

Jeff said the number of people who have supported Marsha is overwhelming.

“It showed how many good people were there”, Jeff said. “My faith in humanity has been restored.”

After 31 chemotherapy treatments and a double mastectomy, life is back to normal for the Miller family.

Jeff said the future is never guaranteed, but he wants everyone with or affected by cancer to know that people will be there for support.

The second speaker was Kathy Honey-Murphy. Ten years ago, Honey-Murphy was diagnosed with stage 3A cancer. After the diagnosis, she noticed that many friends did not know what to say to her. Honey-Murphy ended up consoling her friends rather than the other way around.

Honey-Murphy also wanted to maintain a positive attitude towards her diagnosis. She found humor a great way to approach it. It improved her attitude and allowed others to talk about her illness.

“I could choose to laugh or cry, I chose to laugh” she said.

She began to create a line of humorous cancer-focused healing cards. Cards are a boon for people who want loved ones who are dealing with cancer but don’t know how to start a conversation.

“If I can help a cancer patient have a better day, it means the world to me” Honey-Murphy said.

Honey-Murphy said the money raised through the fundraiser has been of great help to families struggling with cancer-related medical bills. She said that even with good insurance, a family could end up paying a lot of money out of pocket for expenses.

All proceeds from Tea for Cancer will be used to provide support to cancer patients and local families facing financial hardship due to the disease. Families can apply for a grant at https://teaforcancer.org anonymously. Grants will be awarded for $ 100 to $ 1000 to help with transportation, household expenses, mortgage / rent payments, etc.