Should online retailers pay more attention to men?

Leith Mathews is the founder and CEO of rokpool, a United Arab Emirates-based online platform dedicated to men’s personal care products.

Safe spaces come in all shapes and sizes, and today – in our modern world of omnichannel retail and cross-platform shopping – more and more men are finding solace (and themselves) in the workplace. discreet and sparing environment of online and direct-to-consumer (DTC) stores.

Online shopping provides the most suitable retail environment for men, as it allows quick access to product and category information, thus empowering their decision making with facts and data. This, in stark contrast to the offline shopping experiences of yesteryear, designed and optimized for the consumer.

Luxury brands recognize the growing importance of the male consumer. Balenciaga says men are now one of its main sales drivers and most luxury fashion brands are expanding their men’s clothing offering at a faster rate than women‘s clothes. This appetite for luxury goods and clothing is due to the fact that men place more importance on their appearance, fueled in part by social media. There are now a dramatically increased number of men entering a sophisticated skincare regimen. Online shopping channels and DTC brands are paving the way for wide acceptance of the male cosmetics category, breaking down traditional male barriers to increase sales in the market. ‘premium mass‘ sweet point.

Armed with a greater sense of self, increased confidence, and a more nuanced appreciation of what it means to be a man – or rather look like a man – men are entering the global men’s grooming market with all the childish enthusiasm traditionally reserved for more “manly ”or ““Manly” -adjacent pursuits. Such as: growing beard, eating steak, lumberjack and ax throwing.

While the “new normal ‘has become a shortcut for post-Covid life, the catch-all is quite applicable to contemporary perceptions of manhood. More than ever, for a growing number of men, enzymatic cleansers, balancing serums and nourishing moisturizers are the new normal.

This male grooming has managed to cross the threshold of acceptability – in the hearts, minds and bathroom cabinets of more men, including brothers, man‘guys and guys – owes a lot to the change in attitude. As several studies show, the boundaries between the definitions of “feminine “and “masculine ”become more and more vague; this blurring leading to a clearer understanding of complexity and gray – as opposed to black and white – identity is.

Millennials are more likely to approve of traditionally feminine qualities that value altruism, openness, and research by the University of British Columbia and Canadian market research firm Intensions Consulting. and self-care above conventional masculine traits like physical strength.

For many, this change in mentality is liberating. A new generation is piloting the cooperative and finding its herd among the virtual shopping aisles and web pages of online retailers. Seeking the best skin care, rejuvenating hair care and invigorating supplements has never been so manly.

This is confirmed by precise figures. Globally, figures show that men are paying more and more attention to their toilet. In Britain, for example, research conducted by Champneys – the United Kingdom‘s “original spa ”- points out that personal care is fast becoming a priority for British men: a quarter of Britons polled by the luxury spa brand wanting to devote more time to their health and personal well-being.

Such is the demand for cosmetics and personal care products that men all over the world‘The grooming market is expected to be worth over $ 81 billion in just three years.

The explosive growth of the international men’s personal care industry can be attributed to digital savvy startups, making it ambitious yet accessible to everyday men including Hawthorne, Huron and Geology in New York, LA.‘s Asystem, a Texan brand of Disco and Paris‘s Horace. Hawthorne, as an example of interest in space, has received $ 22 million in funding from investors, including Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet.‘s Imaginary businesses.

Until the rise of online shopping and DTC gamers, there was no adequate retail channel for sophisticated men.‘s personal care. Department store beauty salons and specialty retailers such as Sephora were geared toward female beauty consumers and intimidated male shoppers, and supermarkets aren’t upscale enough. Thanks to tailor-made online environments, these startups were able to meet clients in the privacy of their homes where they won‘Don’t feel embarrassed to step into this serum-filled world.

In the wake of Covid-19, the expansion of the digital retail economy should come as no surprise, the pandemic and resulting movement restrictions are spurring consumer change‘ purchasing and consumption habits.

If brands can fit their products into a man‘hands, much of the battle is won. Men are noticeably more brand loyal than women when it comes to fashion, and that goes for personal grooming, too. If they like a brand, they‘They will stick to it, often treating it as a one-stop-shop for all of their products. It also leads to subscription models and replenishment services.

It’s easy to see why so many male shoppers are using the internet for their retail needs. Simple and transparent, this modern approach to retail mirrors the technological habits of digital nomads, enabling them to shop – and live their lives – at the speed of the internet.

For men, more than convenience, ease of use or security, e-commerce is also about confidentiality. While grooming and grooming is still very gendered in offline shopping environments, despite our increasingly fluid definitions of manhood, many men place a high value on low-profile e-commerce offerings.

What‘In addition, online shopping also caters to less experienced self-care buyers, lacking pushy sales aids (common in traditional retail), knowledge and information is efficiently accessed through portals. in line. He introduces them to a variety of personal care products and treatments, presented in a palatable way for customers to digest.

Despite the growing appetite of the male consumer, the personal care industry still seems to be catching up to deliver an offer that matches demand – a quick Google search highlights the glaring lack of self-care provisions for men .

With the men of the world‘s grooming market with huge potential, and the GCC men‘Although the grooming market is expected to exceed $ 4 billion in value by 2022, men’s personal care is an important part of a changing world, where outdated visions of masculinity are rapidly reshaping.

The global grooming industry needs to hold a mirror to think about what it stands for and what its customers want. Brands that go beyond marketing campaigns and fancy ads to authentically represent the new world will thrive. We have to scratch under the surface of cosmetic appeals to their male clients to truly change the face of personal and personal care. This change in attitude, business model and approach would be beneficial for all of us, based on the evidence, judging by how things look.