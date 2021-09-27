Two designers explain Geek Couture, the Her Universe show | Culture

Imagine walking down the street and passing the millionth Starbucks, someone walks past you wearing a Wonder Woman silk track jacket. This simple garment with an emblazoned Wonder Woman W pays homage to all the great superheroes of the past and present. Congratulations, you have just made your first meeting with Geek Couture.

Adria Renee and Kendra Raymond are two ambitious designers from the Geek Couture fashion world. They compete regularly and show off their fandom outfits at an annual Her Universe fashion show competition in California. Their designs include an elaborate Catwoman dress and an ensemble based on the Jurassic Park movies.

The words Geek Couture sound like they would be used to describe a genre of fashion that consists of nerdy eyewear with duct tape on the noseband or little bow ties worn over plaid shirts. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Geek Couture is actually an elaborate type of fashion based on fandom characters like Wonder Woman and Kylo Ren. The designer does not copy the outfit of the characters, but instead incorporates details about the character and the movie or show into a garment.

Adria Renee is a textile, merchandising and fashion design graduate student who studies material culture with an emphasis on the history of costume. She won the Her Universe 2019 fashion show.

Her design, based on the Jurassic Park movies, consisted of a white bias cut – the material of the garment is cut diagonally for better drape and is a dress with dinosaurs and foliage cutouts around the waist. For accessories, Renee made a shawl with When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth burnt in it and a round wicker handbag with a dinosaur cutout. The words smart girl were beaded throughout her design. In fact, many of his designs contain quotes and words woven into the fabric.

When I approach a [Geek Couture] design, I’m trying to look at the whole property [of the character] and one of the things that I always come back to as a consistent source of information are those quotes you have left over, Renee said. There is power in words.

Since winning the Her Universe fashion show, Renee has been able to design a collection for Hot Topic based on the 1984 Wonder Woman movie. It was a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, so everything was initially done in person. . She visited Hot Topic’s head office and got to meet people who helped her designs come to life.

It was a great educational opportunity for [the winners], said Renée. We got to see the behind-the-scenes operations at Hot Topic and how it all fits together.

Renee drew her designs and returned home while Hot Topic made the collection.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to do all social media and marketing posts for Hot Topic products from her home.

We were shooting in our own backyards. We all wore hats, Renee said. It was very chaotic but a lot of fun doing it all on our own.

Her collection consisted of a color block Wonder Woman t-shirt dress with pockets, a star pleated skirt with a hanging chain, a track jacket with the Wonder Woman logo, a printed kimono stars and a pink shirt with rips on the shoulder. The collection is available on the Her Universe site with some more exclusive articles.

It’s surreal to see something you designed in nature, Renee said. I love it and it’s really rewarding and just trippy. Someone I don’t know is wearing something I made.

Renee is currently working on her thesis project for her study program. She plans to design a collection based on the Star Wars fandom. She wants to try and change the way people see fandoms. Instead of the typical white man, she hopes to show that fandoms include women and people of color as well. The purpose of her dissertation collection and report is to be a love letter between Star Wars and women and people of color in fandoms.

Women piss off ** a lot for fashion. If you are too much, you are vain, but if you are not enough, you are not taking care of yourself. [Women] must always follow that line, Renee said. Fandom is a very similar space that women have to navigate.

Kendra Raymond is another patron girl in the Geek Couture industry. She graduated from UNL in textiles, merchandising and fashion design. Raymond has just returned from California to Nebraska after his house burned down. She has designed costumes for the movie Rosie, a bridal line for Omaha Fashion Week and countless other projects.

She explained that Geek Couture is an important fashion genre because it combines fantasy with real wearable clothing.

It’s nice to see people taking fandoms that are loved by so many people and turning them into clothes that people can actually wear, Raymond said.

Many of Raymond’s original designs unfortunately perished in the fire, but that doesn’t deter her from being proud of her work. She made a Captain America-inspired poodle skirt that she wore all the time, according to Raymond. There was a quilted shield on the side and the rest of the skirt was printed like the American flag. Although the skirt was influenced by Captain America, it could be worn on any occasion.

For the Her Universe 2019 fashion show, Raymond decided to play with Catwoman and crafted a floor-length black dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals around the neck and lined with a sleek purple fabric. This was paired with a small round hat with cat ears and a black blanket offset by a feather neckline and sleeves. Her model also wore silver spiral-shaped heels to symbolize Catwoman’s whip.

Renee encourages designers to keep pushing and never give up. She said if a person wants to be a fashion designer and create Geek Couture, they should take the plunge.

My advice [for aspiring fashion designers] is to take your dreams and do it, says Renee. And I say it exactly like Shia LaBeouf does.

