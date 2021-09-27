British moms party dress failure results in boobs flash





The mother had tried to retrieve the outfit and posted a photo of the results only to realize that she had given up, ahem exposed.

A mom in the UK had a very awkward moment this week when a fashion dysfunction caused her breasts to be completely exposed. The woman revealed the hilarious incident to her Instagram followers as her attempt to change her outfit backfired. Mom and influencer King Chessie was sharing the new clothes she bought for the next vacation with her 797,000 followers when she revealed that only half an outfit had arrived. Chessie, 28, had ordered a two-piece green outfit, which consisted of a wrap crop top and skirt, but the top did not arrive. The new mom tried to save the outfit by pulling the skirt up to wear it as a strapless dress. It ended in disaster when Chessie revealed how both of her breasts slipped through the slit openings on either side of the skirt, leaving them completely exposed. Not taking herself too seriously, the mom posed in front of the mirror and took a photo which she shared with her purchased photo nipples. However, in the photo of her story, she accidentally flashed her viewers. “Nothing like posting a story with scribbles on your nipples only to find out 7 minutes later that those squigs got away from your nips and you have not one but two booberoos in an outfit you ordered for your vacation.” Adding: “But only the skirt comes up and not the top, so you style it your way to really accentuate the slits made for t * ts and bits.” On the post which racked up 56,000 views, she said, “Happy Monday to those who saw the original.” People were quick to comment on the post with one saying, “I saw the original and thought, oh my word, Chessie wanted to do that, bless you! A good laugh though. “I saw him and thought ‘Wowzers, I wish I had his confidence,’ commented another. This article originally appeared on The sun and has been reproduced with permission

