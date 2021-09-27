What can’t the Met Gala have on a successful theme?

Every year, fashion experts and enthusiasts await the release of the Met Gala looks, and almost every year they are disappointed. After 18 months of anticipation, the 2021 Met Gala featured celebrities trying, and often failing, to interpret the theme, American independence. The annual fundraiser for the MET Costume Institute brings together some of the greatest actors, artists, models and public figures to exclusively view the MET costume exhibit. The Gala is assigned an exhibit-related theme each year, and this year’s dress code required stars to represent a tribute to American art and independence, while maintaining the elegance of the high fashion. Unfortunately, most of them failed, and all together, appearances seemed mismatched and wrong. People in jeans and cowboy boots stood next to those wearing old Hollywood-style dresses, and of course, many of the men wore only plain black suits. Viewers, who were left with an exclusive preview of the Gala through the interviews broadcast live on the carpet, wondered, what the hell is going on here?

One of the reasons why Met Gala themes often fall below the mark is because of their vagueness and confusion. Past themes like China: Looking Through the Looking Glass, Camp, Tech-Age Fashion and the Art of the In-Between, left guests wondering how they could possibly wear a white tie set to capture such a broad idea. Camp had the potential to showcase great designers while paying homage to queer history, but it failed, appearing because the majority of attendees did not understand the concept of Camp. Even those who understood that Camp meant overkill, theatrical and unique didn’t know how to sum up such broad ideas in one look and found themselves trying to outdo others in clowning rather than in camp. With China: Through the Looking Glass, the overall theme invited celebrities to interpret their idea of ​​Chinese-inspired fashion, which, to anyone’s surprise, included racist and xenophobic ideas of their views on China. Perhaps the least clear theme was Art of the In-Between, which aimed to challenge the boundaries between clothing and art, but manifested itself in many celebrities wearing exactly what they could wear to the Oscars or the Emmys: A traditional dress or costume without flair. When the theme each year comes from a stunning art exhibit, the issue is never the theme of the exhibit, but rather the assumption that public figures will understand what some of the most talented artists and designers represent in their work and will be able to portray a similar level of artistry in their sets.

This year in particular, the America-centric theme was almost impossible to grasp, as many Americans grapple, for the first or the hundredth time, with the uncertainty of what it means to be American. Some notable celebrities have interpreted America and what it means to them beautifully. Jameel Muhammad wore a woven top with traditional black hairstyles, to demonstrate the beauty of black hair and its long history as a subject of discrimination in America. YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials wore a teal dress adorned with flowers and a banner that read, Don’t Care, as a tribute to trans rights activist Marsha P. Johnson, who would respond with the phrase when asked what the P in his name represented. Lupita Nyongo wore a stunning asymmetric denim dress to represent a fabric that has long been associated with American rural fashion, but in a new and unique way. Many others, however, missed the mark, like Ciara, who transformed her husband’s soccer jersey into a lime green sequined dress. Lili Reinhart appeared to be wearing a pink corset with fake Micheals flowers stuck on, and Finneas paired her bandana-style mask, known to be ineffective in preventing transmission of the COVID-19 virus, with an uncut red fire truck costume. To properly put together a Met Gala ensemble, it is essential to think about the meaning of a look. The only ties to America in some of these looks are arbitrary ideas, like soccer as an American sport, or red as a color on the flag.

It was obvious that this year’s theme was not well followed. Maybe it’s because American fashion really has multiple meanings for different groups of people depending on your take on America. However, the other end of that stick is that people just didn’t get the theme. When one thinks of American fashion, what might immediately come to mind would be Old Hollywoodpeople and films like Marylin Monroe in Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, or Audery Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys. Some celebrities have taken this approach, like Billie Elish, Troye Sivan and Gigi Hadid, clearly paying homage to Old Hollywood inspirations. Within these three looks, we can all say that Eilish, Sivan, and Hadid look like they’re attending the same event. The rest of the Gala does not. The interpretation of the theme certainly varied according to each individual’s own interpretation.

The difficulty of following a singular theme led the Met Gala to appear inconsistent. By creating such a broad concept, he leaves room for error. Error in the sense that some showed up in jeans (Ben Platt) and others in sweatpants (Timothee Chalamet). Their looks may not be disappointing to some, but for the MET GALA? While many are frustrated that some of the most famous celebrities showed up casually at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, others are upset that TikTok influencers were invited. At this point, we should direct our annoyance not to the people invited, but to those who invited them. The whole organization of this event is a mess; it seems that over the years, the institution cares less and less about the quality of the event. Without proper planning or a clear theme, the respectability of the Met Gala could be compromised. Maybe American fashion is just a theme right now, no more and no less. But, reducing it slightly to Old Hollywood, the event could have received better reviews for its success, or at least its cohesion.

Two back-to-back Met Galas with a general theme left people confused. It can’t stay the same any longer. These last two Met Galas have not been received positively by the public. The last gala where there was a strong positive response was Heavenly Bodies from 2018 with extravagant looks from Blake lively, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Chadwick boseman. Everyone focused on Catholic art and religious practice, a theme known to be one of the best due to its uniqueness, something that was clearly lacking in the last two Met Gala themes. If things continue in this vague and uncoordinated manner, how many more Met Galas will prove to be disappointing until people go offline and it’s no longer considered a respected event? Recently, there has been a marked decline in celebrity events, with fewer celebrities attending awards shows each year. Maybe these high, elitist celebrity events no longer translate into a new generation. For the Met Gala, this decline can be avoided thanks to a simple factor: the specificity of the theme. Looking at the audience response to past Galas, it’s obvious that the theme changes everything when it comes to audience reception. Ultimately, there is a constant trend across all galas: half of the attendees ignore the theme altogether. One or two attendees ignoring the theme doesn’t necessarily seem like a big deal, but if half of the attendees aren’t dressed in the theme, then the Met Gala loses what keeps viewers coming back. While it might not even be that the theme is inherently bad, but maybe the shift in focus in the Americas resulting from the racial justice protests and a global pandemic over the past year and a half turns out to lead viewers to different priorities. How much longer are people going to enjoy events like this where wealthy elites visit a museum that sits on stolen land where Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested just outside? Maybe the world is going beyond watching rich people miss a Met Gala theme.