30 students suspended from Oklahoma High School in protest over ‘sexist’ dress code

Thirty Oklahoma high school students were suspended Friday after protesting the dress code, claiming to be sexist.

Dozens of Mustang High School students said, “The dress code is sexist,” “My body is not distracting,” and “If a teenager’s belly distracts you, you’re a teenager. You shouldn’t be working with young people in the world. ”

Students complained that teachers, especially male teachers, were too aware of female student bodies and that if male teachers violated the same school rules, they were often ignored.

TikTok user @ 777Jade went viral and shared a video with over 400,000 likes on the platform. This clip shows a student holding a sign and having it pasted on the school wall.

“Our school protested against dress discrimination and sexual harassment from male teachers,” she wrote in the video.

She also accused school officials of taking the poster and tearing it up after telling students to return it.

“What do you know, Page? Shame on you. You know how many times I’ve tried to help you. It’s my mistake, ”a school worker told a student in the principal’s office in a video. I can hear the voice of.

The Mustang dress code prohibits students from showing cleavage and stomach. Tube tops, halter tops, off the shoulder tops, spaghetti straps and backless tops are also prohibited.

The school manual states that the purpose of the dress code is to “enable students to dress in current fashion, while reinforcing district guidelines and limiting disruption to the learning environment.” to augment.

Kirk Wilson, director of the school’s communicator, confirmed that “a handful of students” were suspended by an independent student and returned home.

“There was a small protest outside the Mustang High School on Friday, September 10, 2021. When the class started, the protest ended and most of the students attended the class as usual,” said Wilson. to augment.

Several students broke the student code of conduct after the start of the course, and we dealt with this situation… we decided to support them and provide them with a safe and stimulating learning environment. We are still working on it, ”he added.

@ 777jadeee was suspended after participating in a Mustang protest. The school says the dress code “reinforces district guidelines and limits disruption to the learning environment.”

Protests in Mustang are part of the country’s growing trend, as teenagers across states accuse the school dress code of “double standards” and “prejudice against girls.”

In Illinois, boys wore crop tops to school and were only a problem when girls wore crop tops.

Drew Jarding, 17, had already been dressed for several days at school this year.

But in August, he upped his stake by hiring another senior Kenji Crimins (17) who was a friend and violated the dress code but in a much more subtle way. Yet only Kenji had a problem and walked out of the office in pink. She “shows her belly” and slides.

“This is a big deal because it breaks these girls’ trust and sends the wrong message.” Instead of trying to help, they’re doing the exact opposite, ”Drew told DailyMail.com. .. “I hope the dress code will change for something more rational and less sexist.”

Power to the people! A teenage couple from Illinois set out to prove just how sexist the high school dress code was by wearing equally explicit clothes for the class.

Bottom: Drew Jarding, 17, bottom shorts and cropped top. It supports most legs, a few inches of the stomach, and even hip bones.

Belly: Her friend and senior Kenji Crimins, 17 (left), goes to school in blue leggings and a red T-shirt, showing a small piece of her abdomen as she rests. to augment.

Drew shared a TikTok viral video. It won 1.8 million likes on the platform.

“I put on the same clothes in school to show how sexist the dress code is,” Drew captioned the clip.

While Kenji wore blue leggings and a red T-shirt, showing a small chip in the abdomen and attending school, Drew wore very low shorts and a cropped top, most of the legs and a few inches of stomach. And even the hip bones.

“Let’s show how biased they are,” Drew told BuzzFeed.

Their school dress code states that “dressing should be discreet and foster the school environment” and that “students take pride in their appearance and dress appropriately for intensive research. Should. “

But in the seventh trimester, Kenji was written to show a tummy although Drew says no one told him anything.

Drew typically posts comedic content, but said he’s happy to step out of his comfort zone to raise awareness about important issues.

In California, 16-year-old Evita Frick-Hisaw, known as @baggyjeanmom on the platform, is a crop top classmate in opposition to the dress code rally scheduled for June 3. I shared the video of.

We all wear crop tops to protest the dress code for “too much halfway drift”. I encourage you to do it too! Boys, support your friends and cut your tops, ”she read in a strike flyer she shared on her Instagram story.

Evita’s Viral TikTok video shows her wearing a loose t-shirt before changing into a cropped tank top to participate in the protest.

Some students wrote things like “distract”, “it’s not my fault”, “distract?” Through their stomachs.

They also put up signs calling on managers to imply their bodies were distracting them.

Disagree: California teenager Evita Frick-Hisaw (pictured) helped strike at high school to protest a ‘sexist’ dress code