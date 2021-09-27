Fashion
Milan Fashion Week: Missoni turns the creative page; Liberatore real, virtual mix
Five days of womenswear presentations dissolved into other online presentations as Milan Fashion Week began to wrap up on Sunday and the fashion crowd prepared to take to Paris.
The excitement of the live catwalks, the return of celebrities and the explosion of fashion nights have energized the Italian fashion capital for the first time in 19 months, with crowds of young fashion lovers gathering at the outside places to breathe suction.
Some fashion brands are cleaning up and offering lighter collections in this hopeful revival season. But any deep change of pace is hard to see.
I don’t see any change in reality, said Missoni’s new creative director, Alberto Caliri. It’s kind of like someone saying they give up fried foods, but within a week they start eating them again. We talk a lot but little action.
Perhaps this is partly due to the simple desire to be in the world again.
Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele said he’s had enough of people who see fashion as clothes and shoes, shoes and clothing, with limited dignity.
Fashion is a human work. He has a great storytelling ability, Michele said.
Highlights from Milan Fashion Week of the predominantly female collections:
___
FRANCESCA LIBERATORES RITES AND MYTHS
On this rainy Sunday morning, the fashion crowd paraded through a richly carpeted cinema hall for a full-immersive Francesca Liberatore fashion show, combining real models, hologram images and a film projected on the main screen.
The diaphanous allures richly borrowed from the Renaissance, with flowing trains, puffed sleeves and drapes. Organza, gathers and ruffles create a romantic vibe, while touches of latex make the looks down to earth. They included a slit coat that heaved with each step and tight pants.
The organza, representing romance, was constantly based on more modern elements. A white organza dress was wrapped over a black mini dress. A gathered mini-dress becomes poetic with a generous umber-colored organza skirt and an integrated heather blue cape. A sheer organza coat with a delicate ruffle was paired with matching sheer pants that were worn over high waisted panties, leaving the chest free. Another delicate organza dress appears torn, a violent gesture that revealed a black garment underneath.
Liberatore was eager to return to a live experience to preview their collection, while embracing elements of the digital world that have become a vital connection to the world during times of lockdown and isolation.
Everything we have been through has made us realize that in reality anything can fall apart before our eyes, said Liberatore. Here you have experienced the world that has collapsed. After that, there is a moment of fear, during which we are unstable. We don’t touch the ground anymore.
Yet the collection offers a message of hope. She was inspired by figurative paintings representing the four Christian evangelists as a lion, an eagle, a bull and an angel in the apse of the church of Saint-Michel in Ferrara. The desecrated church, originally built in the Middle Ages and rebuilt in the Renaissance, permanently houses the works of sculptor Bruno Liberatore, the designer father.
I was the first to try to elevate myself, to completely change my pace, said the creator. So the beautiful thing about this new adventure is to have bought with my family the Church of Saint Michael in Ferrara, to create a cultural center, a mix between art and fashion.
___
NEW MISSONIS MODE PAGE
The Missoni brand has turned a creative leaf, bringing in a longtime member of Angela Missonis’ team to replace her as Creative Director.
The shift to a younger, hipster vibe was immediately apparent in Alberto Caliris’ first collection. There were still plenty of beautiful, colorful knits for longtime brand aficionados, including floor-length dresses, sexy crop tops, and jumpsuits. But the figure was bolder than usual, decidedly young and easy to imagine at the hottest beach parties.
Bra tops led to asymmetrical dresses with large cutouts; knit patterns imitating intricate pearls on halter tops; silver swimsuits with floral details were worn with baggy pants. A bikini top had a long train, worn with jeans, for a perfectly updated hippie look. Missoni also picked up on a trend of the season: straight mini skirts with skinny bandeau tops, this one in leather with the repeated Missoni logo.
Caliri said he incorporated Angela Missoni’s take on femininity with her bold sense of color, including papaya, coral and yellow, from her mother Rosita Missoni. The new Missoni woman is a self-confident person who takes a minimum of fuss to get out in the morning.
My job was to cut whatever was possible, make it the most valuable and obviously Missoni, Caliri said. I think any woman would find a piece in this collection.
For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/milan-fashion-week-missoni-turns-creative-page-liberatore-mixes-real-virtual-7536568/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]